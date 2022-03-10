Runaway cow cruises down California interstate, visits strip mall with cops in pursuit

A cow strolling the streets of Los Angeles was caught after leading law enforcement on a chase, according to media reports.

The chase began when the cow wound up on the 210 Freeway in the northern San Fernando Valley around noon on March 9, NBC Los Angeles reported. The cow was seen running in the freeway’s eastbound lanes, ABC 11 reported.

The cow, followed by animal control officers, exited the freeway after being corralled down an off ramp by at least five vehicles, Fox 11 reported. But the chase didn’t end there.

Instead, the cow made its way toward a strip mall parking lot, where an officer with a lasso attempted to wrangle it, NBC Los Angeles reported. The cow evaded officials again — this time, by climbing a flight of stairs and sprinting away, the outlet reported.

Officers caught up with the cow at a ranch-like property, ABC 11 reported. There, a gate was closed behind the cow, trapping it in what seemed to be a private yard with other animals, KTLA reported.

There, officials wrangled the cow. But it wasn’t easy. Rafael Ortega, who came over from his nearby feed lot to help, described it as “a hell of a time,” Fox 11 reported.

Ortega said the cow was “in good hands” after being caught, the outlet reported.

It took six men to contain the cow and the chase ended around 1 p.m., KTLA reported. It’s not known how the cow escaped, the outlet reported.

California Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on March 10.

Most endangered big cats in world: Fuzzy cubs born at Illinois zoo draw cheers

Playful alligator tug-of-war at Georgia park was actually a struggle over dead animal

750K of these birds visit Lake Murray annually. New movie tells how you can help save them