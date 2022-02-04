Run the World star Andrea Bordeaux exits series over vaccine mandate

The Starz comedy Run The World will be returning for season 2 without one of its lead actresses.

Andrea Bordeaux, who plays journalist Ella on the series about four successful young Black women living in Harlem, has exited the show due to a disagreement over the production's vaccine mandate, EW has confirmed.

Deadline Hollywood first reported that Lionsgate Television, which produces the show, required the cast and any crew who directly interact with them to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Despite conversations to find a workable solution and address any concerns Bordeaux had, the two sides could not come to an agreement.

Andrea Bordeaux on 'Run the World'

Now the actress is leaving the show, which also stars Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, and Corbin Reid. Bordeaux's role will not be recast.

A representative for Bordeaux declined to comment on the matter, saying the actress will release a statement at her own time.

Bordeaux's previous TV credits include Dynasty, NCIS: Los Angeles, Bones, and Criminal Minds.

