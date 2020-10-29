‘Run The World’: Erica Alexander Joins Cast As Recurring; Starz Comedy Begins Production In Harlem

Starz has added Living Single actress Erica Alexander to its newest comedy series, Run the World, in a recurring role.

Alexander will join Run the World as Barb, adding to the cast of Amber Stevens, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid and Stephen Bishop. Additional cast members are Nick Sagar, Jay Walker and Tosin Morohunfola.

Created, written and executive produced by Leigh Davenport, Run the World is the story of a group of black, vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination.

Along with the new casting, Starz announced that the eight-episode series has started production in Harlem and throughout New York City. Primarily filming in Harlem, the series is set to feature renowned landmarks such as Marcus Garvey Park and the Harriet Tubman Memorial statue and highlight the rich cultural history and modern atmosphere of the neighborhood.

“Run the World is a love letter to Black women and a love letter to Harlem, that I hope inspires young, ambitious Black women to feel powerful, desirable and free,” said Davenport. “I created this series to celebrate the amazing women in my life and to illuminate the special bonds we built living in Harlem, while pursuing our post-collegiate dreams.”

Davenport will executive produce Run the World with showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television. Additional directors include Millicent Shelton, who directed the pilot; Justin Tipping, Jenée Lamarque and Nastran Dibai.

