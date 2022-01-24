Making a Target Run on Easter Sunday? Read This First

Before you know it, the 2022 season of Lent will be nearing its end and Easter Sunday 2022 will be at the top of our minds. The traditional Christian holiday comes with its fair share of springtime delights, including decorating Easter eggs, reading Easter Bible verses, and cooking an Easter feast that almost looks too good to eat. Just like most holidays, we're bound to forget something (it happens to the best of us), but if you plan on making a Target run to pick up last-minute ingredients on Sunday, April 17, 2022, you'll have better luck heading to a different neighborhood store.

Is Target Open on Easter?

This year, we have confirmed that all Target locations will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022.

But if you're in desperate need of specific ingredients for your Easter brunch, there are other stores open on Easter Sunday, including Walmart. (Walmart's Easter hours are scheduled for 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. this year.) If you need a to fuel up on some espresso, almost all Starbucks locations are open on Easter for curbside, drive-thru service, and in-store seating is now available is some locations, depending on local regulations.

If you'd rather stay out of the kitchen on April 17, we'll probably be in the same boat. You definitely have some delicious options to choose from, as there are plenty of restaurants open on Easter for carryout and delivery.



You Might Also Like