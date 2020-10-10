I Run A Muslim Mental Health Helpline. Covid Has Put My Community In Crisis

A Muslim man wears a face mask to protect against coronavirus as Muslims gather to pray at Minhaj-ul-Quran Mosque, at the start of Eid al-Adha, in London, Friday, July 31, 2020. Britain’s health secretary is defending the government’s abrupt re-imposition of restrictions on social life across a swath of northern England. Matt Hancock says it's important to clamp down quickly on new outbreaks of COVID-19. The affected region has a large Muslim population, and the restrictions come prior to the Eid al-Adha holiday starting on Friday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

I’ve always been aware that I was very lucky growing up. I was an overly perceptive young kid and would take things to heart, but my mum recognised this and would prioritise my wellbeing, always practising active listening at the dinner table.

My mum helped me identify my stresses and change my perspective so I could cope better, and would always encourage us to talk about what was on our mind, to share our problems and open up – and she would actively listen.

It wasn’t until I left home and went to university that I realised this was far from a typical upbringing. While we need to prioritise our mental health just as much as our physical health, many of us aren’t used to opening up about our feelings, and the taboo of talking about mental ill-health has only recently started to lift.

For the British Muslim community in particular, there are specific extra barriers to getting support, including concerns around the double stigma they may face due to religious identity and mental health.

In many Muslim families, the normalisation of conversations around mental health has been slower than in mainstream society. And from talking to my peers, I’ve learned that reaching out to mainstream support services as a Muslim and a person of colour often comes with its own challenges. In order to feel confident that someone is giving the best holistic support, sometimes people seeking that support prefer to share with people who understand their background, culture or religion. This would also save them from having to explain their experiences.

We then noticed a rise in calls coincide with Ramadan, a time of year when Muslims traditionally come together with family.

According to recent research, Muslims in the UK are less inclined, compared to other religious groups, to seek mental health services because they highlight a preference for help with a spiritual underpinning. A poll conducted by the Muslim Youth Helpline (MYH), which I run, showed 40% of Muslim men...

