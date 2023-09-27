I Run Hot, but This Lightweight Jacket Is My Secret to Fall Layering—and It's 57% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

I can finally create cute fall outfits without sweating.

As someone who runs hot, I can’t always indulge in chunky sweaters and toasty jackets with the rest of the world; however, I still want to get in on the layered looks fall has to offer. Until the temperatures on the east coast drop below 50 degrees, I’ll be doing my best to find lightweight and comfy wardrobe pieces for layering without sweating my butt off.

I recently had the opportunity to review the Snap-Front Long Fleece Jacket from Blair—I chose the light gray color—and it’s the fall layering piece I’ve been looking for. I can style it over a basic tee or tank top on warmer days and, once it gets a bit colder, over a long-sleeve or lightweight turtleneck. And even better, it’s on sale for up to 57 percent off as we speak.

Closely resembling a shacket, this long-length fleece is thicker than a cardigan but lighter than a jacket for the perfect in-between outerwear staple. Once the temperatures drop, I look forward to layering it underneath a wool coat or trench for extra warmth. It’s available in seven different colors, including black, gray, merlot red, and even persimmon—a fall-forward orange that’s shoppable in the women's size category and marked down to just $15. The other six colors are available to shop in misses, petite, and women's size ranges.

I prefer to wear the jacket unbuttoned to showcase all the layers of my outfit, especially if I pair it with a cropped shirt or a graphic tee. While it feels like one of my favorite cozy sweatshirts for lounging at home, it’s stylish enough to leave the house without looking like I just rolled out of bed. This is elevated loungewear at its finest. And, if I needed to wear it in an office setting, I could definitely get away with it styled alongside a classic button-down and a pair of trousers.

Hundreds of shoppers feel the same about this jacket, giving it glowing five-star reviews—over 900 to be exact—with one person calling it “comfortable and flattering” and another saying it’s “just the right weight for cool nights.” A third reviewer loves the cozy style so much that they own it in five colors that are “perfect for everyday” outfits.

Keep scrolling to see the entire color selection available for this ultra-comfy jacket.

