Run-DMC to perform at KU Jayhawks’ Late Night in the Phog. Here are the details

Kansas’ Late Night in the Phog will combine music with basketball once again this season.

KU’s athletic department, which has brought Snoop Dogg, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz and TechN9ne to Allen Fieldhouse in the past, has announced that Grammy Award winning hip hop group Run-DMC will perform at the 37th annual Late Night, set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at Allen Fieldhouse.

The event, which will include men’s and women’s basketball intrasquad scrimmages, annually serves as unofficial start of the hoops season at KU.

The event is free to the public. Doors open for KU students at 4:30 p.m. and to the general public at 5 p.m. Masks or face coverings will be required for attendees.

Late Night in the Phog will also feature music by the KU pep band, routines from KU’s spirit squad and dance teams, skits by both men’s and women’s basketball teams, video highlights and coach and player introductions.

Also, two individuals will have the opportunity to win $10,000 from coach Bill Self by making a halfcourt shot.

Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, which KU’s athletic department will donate to Just Food of Douglas County.

Kansas Athletics will host Phog Fest on the front lawn of Allen Fieldhouse, with activities starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. on Oct. 1. Phog Fest will include inflatable games, face painting, music, food trucks, giveaways and interactive displays.

Late Night in the Phog was held virtually last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years ago is when Snoop Dogg performed in the fieldhouse with pole dancers, a money gun and profanity. It led to then-athletic director Jeff Long issuing an apology following the performance.