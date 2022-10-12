Run away with a fitness tracker by Garmin, Fitbit, or Apple during Amazon Prime Early Access

Score one of our favorite fitness trackers for up to 45% less on Amazon Prime Day.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With everyone racing to grab the best deals during Amazon's October Prime Day, we wouldn't be shocked if you find yourself in the market for a new fitness tracker. Don't feel bad about treating yourself either, because some of our favorite fitness trackers are on deep discount during Amazon's Early Access sale.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

In order to take advantage of the great deals Amazon has to offer during their Prime Early Access sale you'll need to be a member. Never fear, you can sign up for Amazon Prime here!

►Amazon Early Access deals: The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon during October Prime Day

►Competing sales: Beat Prime Day prices with the best sales at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more

The 5 best fitness tracker deals

Before buying a fitness tracker, consider what lifestyle changes you want to make, whether it's more activity, more sleep, or training for your first 5k.

Even more deals on fitness trackers

What to look for in a fitness tracker

Because you'll be using it regularly, comfort and ease of use are two of the most important factors to consider when purchasing a fitness tracker. Getting a great deal on a brand name product is a win-win, but there are two important factors that matter regardless of your budget: battery life and accurate data. Some fitness trackers offer other bells and whistles like sleep data, stress tracking, and heart rate monitoring, which might not matter unless you're a serious athlete tracking different types of workouts. To find out more about our favorite fitness trackers and make your purchase before these deals end, check out our list of best fitness trackers. (Hint: Our number one pick is on sale now.)

Story continues

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best fitness tracker deals, including Garmin, Fitbit, and Apple Watch SE