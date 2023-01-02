Rumours swirl on North Korea succession as Kim Jong-un tours missile factory with daughter

Kim Jong-un and his daughter walk past KN-23 launch vehicles on a visit to the Thaesong Machine Factory, on the western edge of Pyongyang

Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, toured a ballistic missile factory with his young daughter, fuelling speculation over succession in the pariah state.

In images released by state media, Mr Kim and the child - believed to be Ju-ae, the second of his three children - can be seen walking past a row of Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missiles inside a large warehouse.

The pictures are believed to have been taken at the Thaesong Machine Factory on the western edge of Pyongyang.

Kim Jong-un and his daughter inspect a row of Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missiles

It is the third time Mr Kim’s daughter has appeared in a military setting since November.

Her first outing, to watch a test launch of the country’s largest nuclear missile in November, sparked a wave of international speculation that the young girl was being groomed as her father’s eventual successor. However, the country’s state media has given away no clues about her potential future role.

Kim Jong-un's daughter has now been seen at military sites three times, prompting speculation about the North Korean succession - KCNA via Reuters

Chun In-bum, a retired general who once commanded South Korea’s special forces, told The Telegraph last month that it was possible the girl’s appearance carried a message about succession and that Mr Kim wanted to show that his dynastical “Paektu” bloodline was continuous.

It could also be about making him look “more human”, he added.

“North Koreans have this really uncanny ability to put us off guard,” said Gen Chun. “There is one thing that is for sure. They don’t do anything without thinking about it.”

On Sunday, the North Korean leader called for advances in the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles and an “exponential increase” in the country’s nuclear arsenal to counter the United States and South Korea.

Seoul’s defence ministry responded that any attempt by Pyongyang to use nuclear weapons would lead to the “end” of its regime.

Yoon Suk-yeol, the South Korean president, also said in an interview that Seoul was in talks with the US to carry out joint planning and joint exercises involving American nuclear forces.

The missile factory visit came as North Korea sacked Marshal Pak Jong Chon, the country’s second most powerful military official after Mr Kim, state media reported on Monday.

Marshal Pak, who had been rapidly promoted up the military ladder from a one-star artillery commander in 2015 to a four-star general by 2020, was absent from official photos released of Mr Kim’s New Year’s Day visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which houses the bodies of his father and grandfather.

No reason was given for Marshal Pak’s removal when it was announced that he had been replaced by Ri Yong Gil, a senior military commander who has served as chief of the army's general staff and defence minister.

His dismissal comes despite Mr Kim mostly lauding the military's advances in weapons development during a key party meeting this weekend.