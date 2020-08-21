Rumour Has It: Messi expresses doubt over Barcelona future, Koeman targets Depay

Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona is seemingly getting more and more uncertain.

Messi, who is contracted until 2021, has been linked with a move away from the LaLiga giants after their capitulation in the Champions League and trophy-less 2019-20 season.

And the arrival of Ronald Koeman as coach has done little to ease the concerns.

TOP STORY – MESSI EXPRESSES DOUBT OVER BARCELONA FUTURE

Messi expressed doubts over his future at Barcelona in his first meeting with Koeman, according to widespread reports in Spain.

Marca reports the six-time Ballon d'Or winner sees himself more out than in at Barca.

According to Mundo Deportivo, however, Messi sees an exit as complicated with his €700million release clause.

ROUND-UP

- Staying at Barcelona and Koeman reportedly has his sights set on his first signing. The former Netherlands coach wants to sign Lyon star Memphis Depay, according to RAC1.

- The Jadon Sancho saga appears no closer to ending. The Telegraph reports the star's Borussia Dortmund team-mates are convinced he will stay at the Bundesliga club instead of moving to Manchester United.

- Kai Havertz's expected switch from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea seems to be going more smoothly. The Guardian says Chelsea are closing in on the star attacker with talks moving at an "encouraging pace".

- Juventus may be prepared to let Douglas Costa go. Tuttosport reports the Serie A champions are open to selling the attacker, who has previously been an apparent target for Manchester United. The report says Juve would be willing to sell Costa for just £17.9m (€20m). The Manchester Evening News, meanwhile, reports United have cooled their interest in a possible loan deal for Costa.

- Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes has been linked with a move. While Arsenal seemed ahead of Napoli in the race for the centre-back, Gianluca Di Marzio reports Manchester United are the latest club to make their move.

- Leeds United look set to get a boost ahead of the start of the Premier League season. The Sun says Marcelo Bielsa is finally set to sign a new deal with Leeds – at £8m per year until 2022.