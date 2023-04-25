Rumour Has It: Man Utd expected to make run at Neymar after ownership changes hands

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar as a possible transfer target following the expected change of ownership in coming months.

Neymar, 31, is one of the biggest names in the sport, boasting over 100 goals for both former club Barcelona and with Paris Saint-Germain, as well as 77 goals in 124 international caps for Brazil – tying Pele for the country's international goals record.

While his resume as an all-time great is secured, Neymar is battling injuries yet again this season, with a serious ankle injury in February marking a premature end to his campaign.

After becoming the most expensive transfer in world football history back in 2017, Neymar holds all the cards for when, and if he will leave Paris, but he has fans in England if he decides to chase a new challenge.

TOP STORY – UNITED VIEW NEYMAR AS POTENTIAL MARQUEE SIGNING FOR NEW REGIME

According to Foot Mercato, United have been keeping an eye on Neymar's situation "for several months", having enquired about him around the January window, but they will not be able to progress in any negotiations until a sale of the club is finalised.

The report states that the belief is multiple significant stars would be brought in to Old Trafford in the event of a sale, and that Neymar would be near the top of that list.

Meanwhile, The Mirror adds Chelsea also have interest in the Brazilian talent, but ultimately the final decision will be made by Neymar, with his contract including a player option to extend through 2026.

ROUND-UP

– The Guardian is reporting Crystal Palace are prepared to offer 30-year-old winger Wilfried Zaha a new contract worth £200,000 to fend off interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

– According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Premier League sides Tottenham, Everton and Arsenal are all fans of 20-year-old Brentford left-back Aaron Hickey.

– Eintracht Frankfurt's top priority in the upcoming transfer window is 17-year-old Paris Saint-Germain centre-back El Chadaille Bitshiabu, who is valued at €15million, per Foot Mercato.

– Football Insider is reporting 26-year-old forward Allan Saint-Maximin could leave Newcastle United after the season if he does not receive assurances about his playing time, and Milan are said to be keen to snap him up.