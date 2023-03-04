Rumour Has It: Chelsea 'very close' to agreeing deal for Leipzig's Szoboszlai

RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has five goals and 13 assists in 31 appearances this term.

The 22-year-old's talent has not gone unnoticed, and he is sure to have plenty of potential suitors.

Szoboszlai is contracted with Leipzig 2026, but the latest reports suggest a move is coming sooner rather than later.

TOP STORY – CHELSEA SET TO AGREE SZOBOSZLAI DEAL

Chelsea are on the verge of securing the signing of Leipzig midfielder Szoboszlai, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

The Blues have been linked with the Hungary international for the past 12 months, but the report claims they are close to securing a deal.

Negotiations have become advanced, with the two parties "very close", and an agreement is likely to be reached in the next few days.

ROUND-UP

– Marcel Sabitzer is likely to make his loan move to Manchester United permanent, claims Sky Sport's Florian Plettenberg. Bayern Munich have already identified a replacement in the form of Konrad Laimer.

– Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol could "soon" head to the Premier League, according to Calciomercato, offering a boost for English trio Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham.

– Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has identified Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli as his main transfer target, reports Fichajes.

– Italian trio Milan, Inter and Juventus are all monitoring Roberto Firmino's situation at Liverpool following reports he will exit the club at the end of this season when his contract expires, claims Football Italia.

– Sport claims Newcastle United are plotting a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha . The former Leeds United man has not made a huge impact since his move to Camp Nou.

– Wilfried Zaha will exit Crystal Palace as a free agent at the end of this season, with Arsenal and Chelsea among those leading the pursuit to sign him, reports talkSPORT.