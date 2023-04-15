Rumour Has It: Chelsea and Bayern Munich lurking as Barcelona battle to retain Gavi

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are reportedly both in contact with Spanish midfielder Gavi amid concerns that Barcelona's financial position will mean they are unable to retain him.

Gavi, 18, is one of the top central midfield prospects in the world, having already racked up 87 senior appearances for Barcelona since debuting in the 2021-22 season.

According to AS, the contract extension Gavi signed this season to tie him to Barcelona until 2026 was rejected by LaLiga because of the club's finances and, if they fail to clear enough salary room by June 30, Gavi will be allowed to leave on a free transfer.

TOP STORY – CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SHARKS CIRCLING VULNERABLE BARCELONA

AS reports Chelsea have already met with Gavi's agent in an attempt to convince him of a Premier League move, and a second meeting is expected with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and Gavi's parents in attendance.

The report states Chelsea are prepared to make the teen with 19 senior caps for Spain one of the Premier League's highest-paid players – significantly more than the contract he signed with Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Sport adds Bayern have also alerted Gavi's agent that they are prepared to submit a significant offer if he ends up being allowed to leave on a free.

ROUND-UP

– 90min is reporting Chelsea are confident they will be able to convince 24-year-old Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to join, despite not being able to offer Champions League football, as Osimhen's childhood hero was Didier Drogba.

– According to Football Insider, Liverpool have made 24-year-old Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister their top midfield target in the off-season.

– Leeds United have strong interest in Barcelona loanee Ez Abde, with the 21-year-old winger shining during his stint at Osasuna, per Sport.

– Journalist Nicolo Schira is reporting that Roma are considering a contract offer for 31-year-old Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino when he becomes a free agent after the season.

– According to Sport1's Patrick Berger, Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong is keen on a move to Manchester United, although his club is holding out for a €50million (£45m) fee.