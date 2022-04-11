Rumors of Warner Bros. Dropping Ezra Miller From DCEU Surfaces

Following news of an arrest, restraining order and erratic behavior on-set, rumors of Warner Bros. Pictures holding meetings to decide its future with the actor have surfaced. Starring in both The Flash and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the rumors claim the WB is seriously considering Miller's place in the DC Extended Universe and Wizarding World franchise.

With the rumors picking up, Warner Bros. Pictures spoke to IGN to address the situation. The studio rebuked the original report from Rolling Stone, and noted that no emergency meetings were held. Ultimately, chalking up the rumors and claims to exaggeration.

Ezra Miller will return as Barry Allen/The Flash in the long-delayed The Flash film releasing June 23, 2023 and stars as Credence Barebone/Aurelius Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore releasing April 15 in theaters.

