Rumored potential Bulls change could be best for front office

Fans haven’t been too pleased with the Chicago Bulls over the past few seasons. After a string of all-in moves in 2021, the Bulls have failed to capitalize, and when things looked like they were going downhill, they stayed the course instead of resetting the roster. This year, for the third season in a row, they didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline.

Bulls fans are quick to point fingers at the front office, as Arturas Karnisovas has come out and said that he’s comfortable with where the team is. But could a rumored potential move be the fix that the front office needs?

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Bulls GM Marc Eversley has been connected to a job with the Charlotte Hornets. The Chicago Bulls Central YouTube channel recently discussed whether or not that could be the switch-up Chicago’s front office needs.

If the move happens, would it help the Bulls?

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire