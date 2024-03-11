Rumer Willis Goes Topless as She Breastfeeds Daughter Louetta on International Women's Day: 'Love of My Life'

The actress shares her daughter with partner Derek Richard Thomas

Rumer Willis/Instagram Rumer Willis and daughter

Rumer Willis celebrated an extra special International Women's Day this year.

On Friday, the actress, 35, shared a picture on Instagram of herself and her 10-month-old daughter Louetta as they stood together in a bedroom. Willis posed topless in the photo as she cradled and breastfed her baby girl, who was turned away from the camera.

"Love of my life…..happy international women’s day," Willis wrote in the caption.

In November, Willis spoke with PEOPLE about spending her first Christmas with her baby daughter. The star, who shares Louetta with partner Derek Richard Thomas, said the family was looking forward to having a baby in the house.

“Oh, it's the best,” Willis said of having a new addition to the family during the Christmas season. “We haven't had a baby in the house in so long."

"So to be able to have that kind of Christmas energy and our first Christmas with my family — all of us there with a new baby, and having that joy and excitement of Christmas, I can't wait," she added.

The new mom had already planned out a few special holiday surprises for her little one. “I think I bought little Christmas onesies before she was even born,” Willis joked.

Earlier that month, Willis spoke with PEOPLE about how amazing it's been to see her daughter bond with her parents, Bruce Willis, 68, and Demi Moore, 61.

"I think inherently, some of the most magical parts of myself are definitely from them," the Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood actress said of her folks.

"So I feel like that will be passed down to her," Rumer continued. "I love watching them with her."

