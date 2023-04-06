Rumer Willis Bares Her Bump in Exclusive Photos and Reveals What She'll Miss Most About Pregnancy

Rumer also opened up to PEOPLE about what she hopes her little one will inherit from her parents, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

Zoey Grossman Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis is enjoying every moment of her pregnancy.

Speaking with PEOPLE about her partnership with NakedCashmere on a capsule collection for mothers and newborns ahead of Mother's Day in this week's issue, the new mom-to-be, 34, shares how "humbling" her first pregnancy has been so far.

"I have so much reverence and respect for women now. I feel I've had an easier time physically than most of my friends," the Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood actress tells PEOPLE.

"Also, because I'm so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I'm just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything]... But, it's wild. It's the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of."

The House Bunny actress — the oldest of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's three daughters — says that her baby, whose sex will be a surprise to herself and partner Derek Richard Thomas, is a night owl already.

"After 8:00 p.m., as soon as you're laying down in bed, it's like a whole disco going on where it'll just be a party happening," she shares. "That, out of anything else, is the thing that I will miss the most."

When it comes to getting parenting advice, Rumer has a wealth of knowledge close to home from the Die Hard actor, 68, and the G.I. Jane actress, 60.

The best advice they've shared so far? "You have no control over anything, and just have a lot of grace with yourself," Willis says.

Also giving Willis plenty of grace is Thomas, whom she celebrates as "an angel" throughout her pregnancy.

"He's been so lovely, and he's just so excited to be a dad, and we're both just so delighted to meet whoever this little person is," she shares. "I could not have asked for a better partner, and he's going to be such a great dad."

"I just can't wait to meet them," Willis says of her little one. "I'm just so delighted. I feel sometimes I can just feel the energy of this kid sometimes, and I just can't wait to hear them laugh, to figure out who they are, play with them and get to know them."

