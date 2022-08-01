  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ruling in disciplinary case of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson expected Monday

Mike Jones, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cleveland Browns
    Cleveland Browns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Deshaun Watson
    Deshaun Watson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

At long last, Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns and the NFL appear to be close to learning the fate of the controversial quarterback. Retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent disciplinary officer co-appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFL Players Association, is expected on Monday to hand down her ruling on what kind of punishment Watson deserves for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy amid more than two dozen allegations of sexual misconduct.

The three-day disciplinary hearing that reviewed the findings of the NFL’s year-plus-long investigation into the allegations concluded on June 30. Since then, Robinson has reviewed the facts and the arguments of the NFL and NFLPA’s legal teams, and now she is ready to make her ruling, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The NFL had recommended an indefinite suspension of no less than a year, even though Watson never faced any criminal charges for the allegations leveled against him by massage therapists that he hired while quarterback of the Houston Texans. (Two Houston area grand juries opted against charging him for any crimes, but he did face civil lawsuits from 24 women. He wound up reaching financial settlements with 20 of those accusers).

The NFLPA, meanwhile, argued that Watson had paid his price while sitting out all of last season. The players union also argued that the NFL was guilty of operating under a double standard by seeking such a harsh and unprecedented punishment for Watson while showing leniency for owners who have faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

Deshaun Watson was welcomed with cheers during Saturday's training camp, the first day of practice that was open to fans.
Deshaun Watson was welcomed with cheers during Saturday's training camp, the first day of practice that was open to fans.

MORE: Browns blocking out Deshaun Watson uncertainty

NFL RECORD PROJECTIONS: How might each team fare during 2022 season?

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

Multiple people familiar with the situation expect that Robinson’s punishment will fall well below the year-long threshold the NFL seeks. But no one knows if Robinson will suggest a ban of fewer than six games or in the eight- to 10-game range. Both rank among the outcomes that league insiders have speculated.

Robinson will hand down her ruling, but that doesn’t mean that decision settles things. According to terms of the CBA, the dissatisfied party can appeal her decision and commissioner Roger Goodell will either preside over that process or appoint someone else to do so. If Robinson recommends a shorter punishment and Goodell winds up overruling her, it’s expected that the NFLPA will file a lawsuit to overturn such a decision.

The NFLPA released a joint statement with Watson on Twitter on Sunday evening regarding the pending decision. The statement indicates that Watson and the Players Association have no intent of appealing the ruling and asked the NFL to do the same.

"In advance of Judge Robinson's decisions, we wanted to reiterate the facts of this proceeding," the statement said. "First, we have fully cooperated with every NFL inquiry and provided the NFL with the most comprehensive set of information for any personal conduct policy investigation. A former Federal Judge – appointed jointly by the NFLPA and NFL – held a full and fair hearing, has read thousands of pages of investigative documents and reviewed arguments from both sides impartially. Every player, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the League office. This is why, regardless of her decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same."

The NFL and Watson's camp could have reached a settlement instead of leaving the decision up to Robinson. However, despite discussions on the matter, the two sides thus far have failed to find a middle ground that satisfies all parties involved.

Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Browns QB Deshaun Watson ruling in disciplinary case expected Monday

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pat Carroll, voice of Disney villain Ursula in The Little Mermaid, dies aged 95

    The comedy actor, who started out as a regular on variety shows and became a prolific voice actor, died at home on Saturday of pneumonia

  • The space tech helping to tackle deforestation

    How the International Space Station is helping to tackle deforestation

  • Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky

    HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for at least eight eastern Kentucky counties. The National Weather Service said radar indicated up to 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) of rain fell Sunday in some areas, with more rain possible. Besh

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Sheets homers, doubles late to lift White Sox over A's 3-2

    Gavin Sheets hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh inning and scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the ninth to lift the Chicago White Sox over the Oakland Athletics 3-2 Saturday night. Sheets lined a leadoff double against Zach Jackson (2-3) in the ninth and advanced to third on Josh Harrison’s sacrifice bunt before Jackson bounced a slider with Tim Anderson at the plate. Sheets came through with two big extra-base hits off A's relievers after popping out twice against Oakland starter Paul Blackburn, including in the fifth with runners at second and third.

  • Ecstatic England fans react to historic victory

    STORY: Substitute Kelly reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner in the second period of extra time to give her side the win and avenge their defeat by Germany in the 2009 Euro final in Helsinki.England coach Sarina Wiegman became the first manager to win the Euros with two different nations having led her native Netherlands to the title in 2017.It was a historic night for England who opened the scoring in the 62nd minute through forward Ella Toone in front of a sell-out crowd at Wembley Stadium, the 87,192 attendance a record for a UEFA tournament, men's or women's.Substitute Lina Magull brought Germany back into the game to send it to extra time but Kelly popped up at the right time to clinch it for England and send the home fans wild.

  • Dodgers vs. Rockies Highlights

    Outman shines in debut to lead Dodgers to a 7-3 win

  • Stenson wins LIV Golf event and gets $4 million in debut

    Henrik Stenson's decision that cost him the European Ryder Cup captaincy paid large and immediate dividends Sunday when he won the LIV Golf Invitational at Bedminster and picked up more than $4 million for three days' work. Staked to a three-shot lead going into the third and final round at Trump National, Stenson opened with a 20-foot birdie putt and never led anyone closer than two shots the rest of the way. Stenson, five years removed from beating a field of more than 20 players, picked up $4 million for winning and an additional $375,000 for his team finishing second.

  • On Navy Day, Putin says United States is main threat to Russia

    ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Sunday signed a new naval doctrine which cast the United States as Russia's main rival and set out Russia's global maritime ambitions for crucial areas such as the Arctic and in the Black Sea. Speaking on Russia's Navy Day in the former imperial capital of St Petersburg founded by Tsar Peter the Great, Putin praised Peter for making Russia a great sea power and increasing the global standing of the Russian state. After inspecting the navy, Putin made a short speech in which he promised that what he touted as Russia's unique Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, cautioning that Russia had the military clout to defeat any potential aggressors.

  • A's vs. White Sox Highlights

    José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez both crushed home runs, while Dylan Cease fired six great innings in a 4-1 win for the White Sox against the A's

  • Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones giving Kelvin Joseph a chance after murder investigation

    Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph is still subject to discipline from the NFL under the personal conduct policy due to his connection to a drive-by shooting.

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei