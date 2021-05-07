What are the rules for travelling to Spain this summer?

Joanna Whitehead
·4 min read
Valencia, Spain (Getty Images)
Valencia, Spain (Getty Images)

Spain has been added to the “amber” list of countries as part of the reopening of international travel from 17 May, it was confirmed on Friday.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed that the country would not make the list of ‘safe’ green countries, stating that the removal of international travel restrictions on May 17 was “necessarily cautious”, adding: “We must make sure the countries we reconnect with are safe.”

The European country could switch to green when the situation is reviewed at a “checkpoint” on June 28, however.

Spain and its islands have long been a favourite destination for Britons, with more than 18 million holidaymakers visiting this Mediterranean hotspot in a normal year. However, the coronavirus pandemic has decimated the travel industry.

Foreign travel will reopen this summer under a traffic light system, with countries split into three categories: green, amber or red, depending on their level of risk in relation to Covid-19.

Destinations on the green list will have low case numbers and high vaccination rates. Most importantly, visitors to these countries will not be required to quarantine upon their return to the UK unless they test positive for coronavirus.

But how likely is a Spanish getaway this summer – and what are the current rules on travel? Here’s everything you need to know.

Will British holidaymakers be allowed to travel to Spain this summer?

Getty Images
Getty Images

Those who have been missing Spain’s exquisite coastline and vibrant cities may be in luck – although circumstances may change depending on Covid case numbers.

As part of an EU-wide initiative, Spain is expected to welcome back British tourists from June.

Tourism minister Fernando Valdes told Sky News that the European nation was “desperate” to welcome British visitors with open arms, and was cheered by the fast vaccination roll-out in the UK.

To sign up to Simon Calder’s free weekly travel newsletter click here

Mr Valdes said: “I think we will be ready here in Spain. We also think that the vaccination scheme in the UK is going pretty well, so hopefully we’ll be seeing this summer the restart of holidays.”

At present, it’s still illegal to travel abroad from the UK for holidays, although this is expected to change from 17 May.

Spain is on the amber list - but for how long?

Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Only a smattering of tourist destinations are on the green list and, at this stage, Spain has not made the cut.

The number of Covid cases, coupled with the speed of its vaccination campaign (to date, less than a third of the country has received a first dose of the vaccine) mean that Spain has been relegated to the amber list.

It’s expected that a further update in June may see the country promoted to the green list, with popular holiday hotspots, such as the Balearic and Canary Islands, being awarded green status before the mainland.

The Balearic Islands and the Valencia region – which includes the Costa Blanca – have significantly lower coronavirus contagion rates compared with the rest of the country.

Rosa Ana Morilla Rodriguez, director general of tourism for the islands, told Sky News: “We have the right numbers, we have the right measures in place that will allow us to be considered ‘green’.

“I think Mallorca is such an important destination for the UK that I’m confident we could have this travel corridor. We have told the British ambassador that we have all the factors needed to be considered ‘green’ for the UK,” she said.

Yaiza Castilla, the Canary Islands tourism minister, has also asked the British government to treat the Canaries as a “special case”, separate from the rest of Spain based on their low rate of coronavirus cases.

“The Canary Islands has been characterised by their control of the pandemic with results much lower than in infections which are much lower in other European territories,” she told The Independent.

What would travel to an amber list country entail?

Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Holidaymakers travelling home from a destination on the amber list will need to take a pre-departure test - which can be a lateral flow or rapid antigen test, as well as a PCR test - with proof of a negative result.

Upon arrival to the UK from an amber list country, travellers must self-isolate at home for 10 days, plus pay to take two PCR tests: one on day two and one on day eight.

Will I need to have been vaccinated to visit Spain?

Holidaymakers to Spain are expected to require either proof of vaccination, or a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of their arrival, to be allowed into the country.

What restrictions are in place in Spain?

While the country is not currently in lockdown, it is subject to curfew restrictions that limit travel around the country, the opening hours of restaurants and bars and the number of people who can gather for social purposes.

The use of face coverings is mandatory for anyone over the age of six-years-old on all forms of public transport, and in many other outdoor and indoor public spaces, even when social distancing is observed.

It’s possible that such restrictions may be relaxed when holidaymakers are allowed to re-enter the country.

Read More

UK’s Green, Amber and Red lists for travel revealed

What does the travel green list announcement mean for your holiday?

What are the rules for travelling to Portugal this summer?

Where to find cheap Covid-19 PCR tests for travel

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Pascal Siakam matches career-high 44 points in OT loss to Wizards

    Pascal Siakam tied his career-high of 44 points but it wasn't enough to defeat the Washington Wizards in overtime.

  • Connor Bedard ties Connor McDavid's record, leads Canada to gold at world U18s

    The world under-18 final provided us all with a glimpse into hockey's very bright future. Get to know Connor Bedard and Matvei Michkov, quickly.

  • Nick Nurse on '100 percent false' report of Nate Bjorkgren's time with Toronto

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addressed the rumors about Nate Bjorkgren's time with Toronto and why he values the team's spirit over the past few games.

  • Andersen lets in two quick goals in return from injury

    The 31-year-old Andersen, who had been out since March 19 with a lower-body injury, stopped 12-of-14 shots in 30 minutes of action for the Marlies in a 5-3 loss.

  • Oilers' Mikko Koskinen ties dubious record with zero stops on four shots

    Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen set the type of record you never want to see after failing to record a stop on four shots.

  • Mavericks' Luka Doncic honestly admits to 'complaining too much' with 15 technicals

    Luka Doncic said he wasn't himself with officials this season.

  • Warriors forward Damion Lee, despite being fully vaccinated, said he contracted COVID-19

    "It felt like I was hit by a car, like hit by two cars at once. Every step I took, it hurt."

  • Canadian Olympians targetted in credit card fraud scheme

    A number of Canadian athletes have discovered fake applications for a Walmart MasterCard were approved in their names.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • James Dolan is bringing his chaos to the NHL

    It seems James Dolan was unimpressed by one of the more efficient rebuilds in recent memory.

  • George Parros and the NHL got exactly what they wanted

    Wednesday night's vigilante chaos between the Capitals and Rangers was predictable, avoidable, and exactly how the league wanted things to play out.

  • Tom Brady follows up Super Bowl win by buying $6 million yacht

    Brady is upgrading from his $2 million yacht, naturally.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Hamilton tops 2nd practice in Spain, Verstappen 9th

    MONTMELÓ, Spain — Lewis Hamilton did what he does best on Friday, and Max Verstappen didn’t. Hamilton clocked the fastest time in the second practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix, while Verstappen finished a distant ninth. Hamilton, who leads Verstappen by eight points in the Formula One standings, set the best time in the second session with a lap of 1 minute, 18.170 seconds. Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was .139 seconds behind in second after the Finn had set the fastest time in the first practice session. “It’s been a good start to the weekend, the track is awesome and our balance is similar to what we had in the last race,” Hamilton said. “It looks close, but I think we’ve got good pace.” Verstappen was .615 off the pace. The Red Bull driver missed some time on the track while his team worked on the car, and his last lap was cut short when he damaged the right tip of his front wing. “How competitive we are going to be tomorrow is always going to be a question mark on a Friday, but from our side we are quite happy,” Verstappen said. “Of course, you always want to improve and do better, so we just have to make sure tomorrow that we are up there. But I’m looking forward to it.” Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had the third-best time, followed by Alpine pair Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, who is back in Spain for his first race since 2018. Aston Martin Mercedes driver Lance Stroll of Montreal was 14th, while Williams driver Nicholas Latifi of Toronto was 18th. Hamilton won the season-opener in Bahrain and last week’s race in Portugal. Verstappen won the season’s second race in Italy. In all three races, Hamilton and Verstappen have finished 1-2. Hamilton looks to have the edge for Sunday’s race, too. No driver dominates the curves and straight away of the 4.6-kilometre (2.9-mile) Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit like the British driver, who has won the race for the past four years. On Saturday, Hamilton will be aiming for his 100th career pole. On Sunday, he will be looking to equal Michael Schumacher’s six wins in Montmeló. Verstappen, however, is the last driver to win other than Hamilton to win on this track. He became F1’s youngest race winner at the age of 18 when he won the Spanish GP in 2016. This season, Verstappen could have been even closer — or perhaps ahead of Hamilton — in the standings if he had not run afoul of track limit violations that cost him points in Bahrain and Portugal. Red Bull’s other driver, Sergio Pérez, finished behind Verstappen with the 10th best time on Friday. McLaren driver Lando Norris, the surprise of the season in a distant third place, had the 12th best time behind Sebastian Vettel in his Aston Martin. “It’s amazing to see the progress that McLaren, Ferrari and Alpine are making, not just Red Bull, and that puts pressure on us,” Hamilton said. The two sessions under sunny skies near Barcelona only saw one red flag when Alfa Romeo reserve driver Robert Kubica spun out on a curve and got stuck in the gravel. “I paid quite high a price for what I’d say is a small mistake,” Kubica said after his first spin in a F1 car in five months. ___ More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

  • New English travel curbs for Turkey jeopardize CL final

    LONDON — The ability for Turkey to stage the all-English Champions League final has been placed into jeopardy after England added the country to the list of destinations requiring mandatory hotel quarantine for 10 days on return. Chelsea and Manchester City are due to meet in the final on May 29 in Istanbul, with around 10,000 fans from the teams due to be allowed in the stadium. But because of high coronavirus rates, Turkey has become one of the high-risk countries that the British government is saying should be visited only for essential reasons. That could have an impact on the ability of players to travel to Turkey. People returning to England from the red-list countries must stay in designated hotels for 10 days at their own expense, with meals delivered to their door. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Fact or Fiction: Messy All-NBA selections, Sixth Man Jordan Clarkson and a Cade Cunningham coin flip

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Roger Goodell's famous comfy draft chair heads to Pro Football Hall of Fame

    No, but really, an armchair is at the hall of fame.

  • Fantasy Football: Dynasty league rookie rankings for 2021

    Looking for a cheat sheet to bring to a dynasty rookie draft? We've got you covered. Our expert offers a three-round rookie mock.

  • How do the 5 first-round quarterbacks fit with their new NFL offenses?

    We take a look at the different schemes Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones will be asked to run as rookies.