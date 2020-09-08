What are the new rules on social gatherings?

The number of people that can attend social gatherings will be slashed to six in England following a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK.

What are the new rules and why have they been put in place?

What are the new rules?

From Monday, gatherings of more than six people will be illegal.

Currently, the lawful limit on gatherings is 30 people.

Why are they being introduced?

The chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, have agreed that the action is needed urgently after the number of positive cases rose steeply.

In a Zoom meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week, police forces said they would like rules on social contact to be simplified.

Where will they apply to?

The rules will apply across England to all ages and to indoor and outdoor gatherings.

This will include private homes, parks, pubs and restaurants and they will be applied to all ages.

Will there be any exemptions?

There will be a few scenarios where the restrictions do not apply, such as if your household or support bubble is larger than six people, or if you are gathering in a large group for the sake of work or education.

Weddings, funerals and organised team sports will also be exempt if they are conducted in a Covid-secure way.

