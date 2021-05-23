The Rules of Revelation by Lisa McInerney review – whatever became of the unlikable lad?

Photograph: MadrugadaVerde/Getty Images

Nothing raises your average author’s blood pressure like the question of likable characters. Since Amazon democratised the art of the book review, any number of one-star write-ups have turned on Patrick Bateman, Jude St Francis or Eva Khatchadourian, pointing out that these just aren’t people your reviewer would want to spend an evening with, as if the qualities we demand of the protagonists of our fiction are the same things we’d ask for from a dinner date. It has always struck me that in dismissing these complaints, authors are missing something, though. Likability seems to me to be about something other than a kind of basic misunderstanding of the point of novels. When a reader says they don’t “relate” to a character, it feels like this is more about credibility of motive: for “likability”, read “believability”. We will go a long way with a character if we feel that their actions chime with what we know of our fellow humans, if the character is sufficiently “got in”, as Ford Madox Ford put it.

Lisa McInerney’s debut novel, The Glorious Heresies, was a rollicking success, winning the Baileys Women’s and Desmond Elliott prizes. The Rules of Revelation is the third in what she calls her “unholy trilogy” and, like its predecessors, is set in the violent and drug-fuelled estates of Cork. That it left me slightly cold is, I fear, partly my own fault. There are novels in a series one can pick up and enjoy without having read those that preceded them – the cover blurb suggests this as “an excellent place to start” with McInerney’s trilogy. I was about a third of the way into The Rules of Revelation when, utterly befuddled, unsure of who any of the seemingly endless stream of twentysomething characters were, I gave up, ordered The Glorious Heresies and its successor, The Blood Miracles, on my Kindle and began at the beginning.

You can’t help feeling that McInerney herself is a little besotted with her hero, but we need to know why

It doesn’t help that The Rules of Revelation repeats the fragmented style of the first book in the series. The Blood Miracles is told entirely from the perspective of the damaged but (theoretically) lovable Ryan Cusack. But in the first and third books, we step in and out of different characters’ points of view, each of them linked by their connection to Ryan. We have Maureen, the mother of the drug lord for whom Ryan once worked; Georgie, a former sex worker whom Ryan was supposed to murder; Karine, the mother of Ryan’s child, who has all but given up on him; Mel, Izzy, Joseph, Davy, Orson, Natalie and a host of others who circle around and perform in Ryan’s band, Lord Urchin.

And here’s where the question of likability comes in. In order to read The Rules of Revelation, you need to have read its predecessors, and by the time I’d finished The Blood Miracles I not only disliked Ryan, for whom women go weak-kneed and men view with a mixture of fear and envy, but I didn’t really believe in him. Charisma is difficult to convey in fiction, and good looks alone are not enough to justify our investment in him. You can’t help feeling that McInerney herself is a little besotted with her hero, but we need to know why he is so magnetic. To me, at least, he never stepped off the page and into the real world.

While my second attempt at The Rules of Revelation was at least undertaken with sufficient information to understand what the hell was going on, the book still didn’t catch fire for me. It is as if McInerney has become weighed down by the success of that first novel, so that she is constantly straining to break out of the particularity of her characters’ lives to comment on the general state of Ireland, or Brexit, to speak with the voice of her generation. There is no doubt that McInerney is a writer of great gifts and boundless ambition but her publisher has done her no favours in suggesting that readers launch into her story world in media res. It will be fascinating to see what she does now that her trilogy has been brought to its conclusion.

• The Rules of Revelation by Lisa McInerney is published by John Murray (£14.99).