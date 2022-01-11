The New Rules For PCR And Lateral Flow Tests Explained

(Photo: Peter Cade via Getty Images)

The rules on when to take a PCR test and when to take a lateral flow have changed in England, as the UK hits more than 142,000 daily Covid cases.

From January 11, those without symptoms do not need to do a PCR test to confirm a positive Covid case. Instead, if you test positive on a lateral flow test/lateral flow device (LFT/LFD), you can take that as an official sign of a positive result.

This change will mean people will no longer have to wait for a PCR test – which can take a few days – and should start their isolation period immediately.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it is a temporary measure while Covid-19 rates remain high across the UK.

The move is taking place to free up capacity in laboratories for PCR tests for those who have Covid-19 symptoms, and it’ll also help NHS staff get back to the workplace, sooner.

Anyone without any symptoms can leave isolation on day seven if they start testing negative on LFTs on day six and seven, as per government guidelines. Ministers are also considering cutting this to day five.

This move follows the implementation of Plan B restrictions in England, in response to the risks of the Omicron variant.

This means face coverings are required by law in most indoor settings, office workers who can work from home should do so, and certain venues and events are required by law to check that all adults are fully vaccinated, have proof of a negative test in the last 48 hours, or have an exemption.

Do I still need to do a PCR test?

The new rules stipulate that if you test positive on a lateral flow (even a faint line can be a positive), you should act as though that’s the confirmation of a positive test and begin isolation immediately (if you’re unsure, you can do a few tests to confirm).

Lateral flows are predominantly used for people without symptoms. If you do have symptoms of coronavirus, the current advice is to do a PCR test.

People noticing the three official Covid symptoms – a high temperature, new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – should still do a PCR test and isolate from the onset of their symptoms.

Story continues

Once you reach day six and no longer have symptoms, you can begin doing LFTs to determine whether you can come out of isolation early.

What about Covid testing for travel?

Pre-departure Covid tests for travellers arriving in England have been scrapped.

After pressure from travel companies complaining that limitations on movement is haemorrhaging the industry, ministers announced changes to PCR travel testing.

Previously, travellers returning to the UK had to show a negative PCR to be taken no more than two days before departure (unless under the age of 12).

Vaccinated passengers then had to self-isolate until they received a negative result from a post-arrival test. Unvaccinated passengers have to isolate for 10 days.

But now, you no longer need to do a PCR test before you fly back to England, as long as you’re fully vaccinated. You will still need to do a lateral flow test (which will be cheaper cheaper than a PCR) at a private test centre within two days of arrival.

Do check with the country you’re flying to for their travel requirements as they may expect a PCR/lateral flow before you fly there.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...