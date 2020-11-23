What are the rules once lockdown ends on 2 December?

People walk in the rain in central London on 20 November, 2020, during the second national lockdown. (AFP via Getty Images)

On Thursday 5 November, England entered its second national lockdown of the year.

Non-essential shops, bars, restaurants, pubs and many other services across the country closed their doors once again in an effort to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Prior to the lockdown, England had surpassed the same number of coronavirus hospitalisations reached when we entered the first lockdown in March. This, combined with fears over flu season approaching, led to the decision to lock down again.

But, determined not to extend the lockdown as happened before, as the final day of these tight restrictions approaches – as soon as next week, in fact – the government is beginning to lay out what post-lockdown life will look like.

Boris Johnson is set to make further announcements on Monday afternoon about a return to a three-tier system – that is less strict than full lockdown but prevents a return to full relaxation of the measures – but here’s what we know so far.

What places will be allowed to reopen on 2 December?

Gyms are tipped to be reopening as soon as restrictions lift next week, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

Beauty salons and hairdressers are also reportedly likely to be allowed to reopen from 2 December, due to the demand for pre-Christmas treatments.

Conservative MPs are said to have warned the Treasury not to dismiss the beauty industry and gyms – in particular – as an “afterthought”.

Non-essential shops are also due to reopen as the English national lockdown lifts, according to the BBC, in time for the Christmas shopping period.

In the previous tiered system these services operated as normal but with various social distancing and sanitation processes in place.

When it comes to eating and drinking out, there have also been reports that once pubs and restaurants reopen – under tier 3 restrictions – curfew will be extended from 10pm to 11pm so that visitors can enjoy their drinks and food for an hour longer. However, this has not yet been confirmed.

It is not yet clear what the difference will be between Welsh, Scottish, Irish and English post-lockdown measures, however, but the Prime Minister is said to be working with representatives from all three countries.

Will we be allowed to visit family and friends?

Reports suggest that the tier system this time round will be more strict, so given last time two of the three tiers did not permit indoor mixing and one didn't permit mixing outdoors either, it is unlikely. Although of course the final answer will depend on your tier - to be confirmed on Thursday.

There will reportedly be lift at Christmas, although again this is not confirmed.

What will this mean for Christmas?

Nothing yet has been confirmed as to how we will be able to spend Christmas, but The Daily Telegraph has reported that the government will allow families to meet up between 22-28 December and form a “bubble”.

Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, is also reportedly pressing for businesses to be allowed “normal days” of trade over the period.

Whatever happens over Christmas, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the days of lockdown and tight restrictions will be over. Public Health England (PHE) has suggested that for every day of loosening restrictions, five days of tighter measures would need to follow to get transmission rates back down.

