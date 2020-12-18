Rules for fuels: Federal government proposes regulations for Clean Fuel Standard
OTTAWA — The federal government has proposed rules for its Clean Fuel Standard that producers and distributors would have to follow under its climate plan.
"The proposed regulations would work in combination with other federal, provincial, and territorial climate change policies to create an incentive for firms to invest in innovative technologies and fuels by setting long-term, predictable and stringent targets," says a document published Friday in the Canada Gazette.
The Clean Fuel Standard's aim is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by reducing the carbon in fuels people burn to run their cars or heat their homes. It is part of an overall federal strategy that the Liberal government says will allow Canada to meet or exceed its Paris climate agreement commitments.
It's expected it would increase the cost of a litre of gasoline by up to 11 cents over the next decade. Officials say the standard would reduce emissions by nearly 21 megatonnes by 2030.
The regulations would require producers and distributors of fossil fuels to reduce their carbon content by 2.6 per cent by 2022 and by 13 per cent by 2030. Companies could achieve that by reducing carbon emitted during production and use of those fuels or by earning credits to apply against emissions.
Federal officials say the proposed regulations would make it easier for industry to meet the standard.
Producers would have more flexibility in how to reduce emissions. Energy efficiency, cogeneration, electrification and methane reduction could all qualify for credits.
Import rules would be tightened to ensure biofuels brought into Canada were actually reducing carbon emissions in their country of origin.
The rules would also enable fuel distributors to earn credits by helping drivers switch to electric vehicles by, for example, building charging stations.
Failing to meet the standard's targets could result in fines under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.
Current requirements to add biofuels into diesel and gasoline would remain and become part of the new regulations.
Analyst Bora Plumptre of the Pembina Institute, a clean-energy think tank, said the Clean Fuel Standard is a necessary addition to planned increases in the federal carbon tax announced last week. He said it would encourage a shift to cleaner transportation, one of Canada's largest sources of greenhouse gas.
"You're starting to carve out market share for cleaner fuels. That's pretty exciting," he said. "This is absolutely an essential rule to start grinding away at the emissions reductions we need to see."
If adopted, the regulations would come into force in 2022.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020.
— By Bob Weber in Edmonton. Follow @row1960 on Twitter
The Canadian Press