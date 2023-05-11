What are the rules of Eurovision? From flags to costumes

(REUTERS)

Eurovision’s second semi-final is taking place tonight (May 11) before the grand final on Saturday.

The UK is hosting the 2023 song contest in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine, who won the contest last year, due to the ongoing war in the country with Russia.

A total of 37 countries are set to take part in Eurovision this year, with Ukraine automatically qualifying for the grand final as 2022 winners as well as the so-called “big five” – the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – who each get a free pass because of their financial contributions to the event.

But as well as the fun that comes with the annual showing, there are also strict rules which must be adhered to by all countries. The rules are established by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and are approved by the contest’s governing body, the Reference Group.

But how will it work and what are the rules for the annual contest?

Song rules

The songs performed at the show are not allowed to have been released and/or publicly performed before a release date, set by the show organisers.

This is done to not give any country an advantage by their song being more well known than any others. If a song is released early, the country can be banned from performing it and must come up with a new entry to compete.

Each song must be a maximum of three minutes long and must have gone through a national selection process by each country.

The stage shows must be kept the exact same as the ones performers do in dress rehearsals, and cannot be changed on the night of the final.

No lip-syncing is allowed, and no live animals are allowed on the stage as part of a performance. Only six artists are allowed on stage for any one country performance.

All artists must be at least 16 years of age to represent their country in the final and no artist can compete for more than one country in any given year.

Costume rules

Nearly everything goes and some have even appeared nude on stage in the past. However, full nudity is banned.

Story continues

Rails measuring 150m – equivalent to three Olympic-sized swimming pools – will hold the costumes for the competitors.

According to the BBC, the hair and make-up teams will use more than 100 wigs and hairpieces, 1,000 litres of hairspray, more than 3,000 make-up brushes, and 5,000 hairpins to create looks for every performer, and there have been some weird and wonderful moments with costumes in Eurovision’s seven-decade history.

Flag rules

There are however strict rules on what fans can take in to show their support for their favourite acts.

Only flags under a certain size are allowed into the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool and ticket holders have been warned that all prohibited items must be surrendered at the entrance and will not be returned.

Items that will be confiscated include certain belts, bracelets and even selfie sticks. Chairs, backpacks, air horns and laser pens are also on the list of things that are banned.

Fans will be able to bring in hand-held flags but these must be no larger than 5 m x 1 m, and flag sticks have been banned.

How voting works

The competition is famed for its complex voting procedures, and this year is no different.

Viewers from participating countries will be invited to vote for their favourite songs on the night of the grand finale on Saturday, May 13.

Fans can vote over the phone, by text, or via the Eurovision app.

Each person can vote up to 20 times but voters will be unable to select their own country’s entry.

The public votes make up 50 per cent of the total vote, with the other half determined by a professional jury in each participating country.

After viewers have cast their votes, a national spokesperson from the participating countries will be called in to present the points of their professional jury, which range from the maximum “douze points” (12) to zero.

After the presentation of the scores from the juries, the public points from all participating countries will be combined, providing one score for each song and a winner will be crowned.

What has changed with Eurovision voting this year?

Voting has somewhat changed this year, just to make it slightly more confusing.

As of this year, only viewers’ votes will decide which countries qualify for the semi-finals stage, which means that acts do not have to face the official judges until they reach the grand final stage.

For 2023, for the first time ever, people from countries outside the contest will also be able to vote online and on the app.

Their votes will be converted into points that will have the same weight as one participating country in both of the semi-finals and the grand final.