What are the rules for Britons travelling to Spain? Masks, curfew, and quarantine rules explained

Spain reopened to British tourists on Monday, May 24, with no testing requirements for arrivals, but the country remains on the UK’s amber list meaning returning travellers must quarantine.

Business minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said scientists still think there is “too great a risk” in travelling to amber list countries for non-urgent reasons such as holidays.

Spain expects to be added to the UK green list at the next Government review, the country’s tourism minister has said.

Fernando Valdes told Sky News he was “not judging how countries are taking care of the health situation”, but that Spain was not appropriate for the amber list.

So, if you want to travel to Spain, what are the rules?

Here's everything you need to know:

What are the rules around travelling to an amber list country?

Previously, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that people should only travel to an amber list country “for some extreme circumstance, such as the serious illness of a family member”.

Those returning from countries on the Government’s amber list, including Spain, must quarantine at home for 10 days and take a pre-departure and two post-arrival tests.

However, it is not illegal to travel to them, the Government’s amber list is seen as guidance.

Asked why holidays were still being sold to countries on the amber list, Mr Shapps told Sky News on Thursday the Government had moved away from a system where things were “banned and illegal” to a situation where people were expected to “apply a bit of common sense”.

Will you have to wear a mask everywhere?

Masks must be worn outdoors in public places, both indoors and outdoors in Spain.

Only children and those playing sports are exempt from the mask rules. Although, Spanish ministers have hinted that he guidance may soon be dropped completely.

Is there a curfew?

Curfews have been lifted across most of Spain, meaning that there are no restrictions on how late you are allowed stay out.

The only exception is in the Valencia and Navarre regions, where a curfew is in place from 11pm to 6am.

Is there social distancing?

People are advised to keep 1.5m away from others while in public and encouraged to follow similar hygiene regimes as in the UK.

Will you have to quarantine if you travel to Spain?

Spain has officially lifted restrictions for UK travellers from Monday, with visitors no longer needing to take a PCR Covid-19 test.

Tourists going to Spain will still have to quarantine on their return under UK rules with tests on or before days two and eight.

