Rule-breaking ministers could be fined nearly £30,000 over jobs taken after leaving office

Ben Riley-Smith
·6 min read
Eric Pickles
Ministers who break propriety rules over jobs taken after leaving government should face fines of nearly £30,000, the head of the appointments watchdog has proposed.

Writing in The Telegraph, Lord Pickles also suggests that ministers should be banned for up to two years from taking roles in the sector they handled while on the front bench.

The Tory peer says that the body he heads up - the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) - is “essentially toothless” and can be ignored by the “thick-skinned”, in a stark admission.

He calls for a new punishments regime to be adopted in the new year, arguing no legal change is needed - which means Rishi Sunak could bring in the changes with speed.

Failure to act will lead to more controversies, Lord Pickles warns - saying: “The system is creaking, and long overdue for reform. Without reform, further scandals are inevitable.”

The intervention piles pressure for action on Mr Sunak, who vowed when he became Prime Minister to lead a government of “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level”.

Acoba provides advice on what jobs ministers and civil servants can take up after leaving government. Individuals are urged to consult with the body before taking up positions.

However, it is only an advisory body with no basis in law, meaning that individuals can decide not to seek its advice or ignore its recommendations without fear of punishment.

It means that rules attempting to protect against people exploiting government information for commercial benefit are not backed up by tough sanctions.

Tough new rules proposed

Lord Pickles, who was Tory chairman and communities secretary under David Cameron, the former prime minister, outlined two specific ideas for rule changes that he wants adopted immediately.

One would see former ministers and cabinet ministers fined up to three months of their former salaries if they go against rulings and advice from Acoba.

The total salary for a government minister, taking into account their salary as an MP, is £115,824. That means a three-month fine would be £28,956.

A cabinet minister’s total salary is £151,649. That means those in the Cabinet who go on to take jobs that break Acoba rules would face fines of up to £37,912.

A second idea is explicitly banning ministers for a limited period from taking jobs in sectors that were included in their government brief - for example, an energy minister joining an oil company. Lord Pickles suggests a ban of up to two years.

Decision over the changes ultimately lies with Mr Sunak and his ministers, with the Government setting the rules.

The Prime Minister has attempted to draw a line under the rows about propriety that frequently dogged Boris Johnson’s premiership.

Lord Pickles mentions the backlash over lobbying for Greensill, the financial services company that Mr Cameron worked for and sought government help over, in his plea for action.

Revolving door between government and private sector is long overdue for reform

By Lord Pickles, chairman of Acoba

It’s time for a bit of honesty about the revolving door between government and the private sector.

The Business Appointment Rules, written and owned by government, have not kept pace with a world where 34,000 civil servants leave every year and the average span of a ministerial career is two years. The system is creaking and long overdue for reform.

Without reform, further scandals are inevitable. Change is also necessary to reassure the public.

Bringing experience and skills into government from the private sector and taking public sector experience back into business is vital in an increasingly complex world.

The revolving door is a deliberate policy and has been so by successive governments for the past 30 years. It refreshes the Civil Service and is in the public interest, providing the integrity of government is protected.

It is the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments’ (Acoba) responsibility to advise on risk. It is the Government’s responsibility to protect its integrity.

Working in government is a unique privilege. Officials and ministers may know future policy plans, award major contracts on behalf of the taxpayer and can build up an enviable contact list of decision-makers.

So, what do we do when a regulator wants to go on to work for a regulated company? Or a senior official with deep knowledge of policy in a specific sector moves to a company bidding for government work in that area? Or a minister who signed off on a contract is offered a job by the same company?

Acoba, in the last two years has increased its transparency and adopted a blunter approach to its advice letters. While there is some evidence that understanding around the risks to the Government in this area has improved, there’s a long way to go.

The Government’s rules are essentially toothless, which the thick-skinned could ignore. While it is true that few firms would take the risk to their reputation in employing someone receiving unfavourable advice, the rules lack credibility.

Recent parliamentary reports have called for legislation. I don’t believe we have time to wait for legislation. There are changes the Government could take immediately and be in operation in a matter of weeks. That would be a great way to start the new year.

Make clear what is and is not acceptable

The Government needs to do three things.

First, government needs to make clear what is and is not acceptable. It should be made explicit that a paid job in the sector for which you were just recently the minister will involve a very long unpaid wait.

A wait for up to the full two years should be considered. If you work on a major contract as a civil servant, a move to a company who made a bid will not be accepted. Conversely, those leaving the public sector for unrelated or unpaid roles should be subject to prompt, light touch regulation with transparency. This would allow the system to focus resources on the more challenging cases.

This clarity matters for the integrity of government but would also increase certainty for those who may want to work in government for only part of their career.

Second, it isn’t beyond the wit of Whitehall to devise a range of sanctions for those who break the rules.

Recently, a range of sanctions were introduced in the Ministerial Code that the Prime Minister could use. Civil servants’ contracts similarly can be updated.

Facing a hefty fine or another sanction would be a significant deterrent and would demonstrate that we are serious about protecting the integrity of government.

It is the latter point that is the most important. Without financial sanctions, any change would lack credibility in the eyes of the public.

How high should the fines be? Ministers currently get three months pay on dismissal, so anything up to that would be suitable.

Finally, there needs to be greater consistency and transparency around the rules at lower levels of the Civil Service, where cases are looked at by departments internally.

The rigour at which the rules are applied varies to a worrying degree. The rules need to be better actively and visibly managed.

David Cameron with Lex Greensill during a trip to Saudi Arabia. The former prime minister worked for the financial services company after leaving Downing Street - Wall Street Journal
David Cameron with Lex Greensill during a trip to Saudi Arabia. The former prime minister worked for the financial services company after leaving Downing Street - Wall Street Journal

Recent scandals like Greensill, involving politicians and senior civil servants, show the damage that can be done to the reputation of government and those who serve it. The plans for change have gathered dust for too long, lost in Whitehall’s pending tray. The country needs “action this day”.

