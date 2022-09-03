Ruiz vs. Ortiz Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

Oscar Hartzog
·4 min read

This weekend, two veteran heavyweight boxers are hoping for a shot at world championship contention, with former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. taking on former WBA interim heavyweight title holder Luis Ortiz. The winner will move on to face either Oleksandr Usyk or Tyson Fury for the unified heavyweight title.

Looking to watch Ruiz vs. Ortiz live this weekend? Read on. Below is everything you need to know about the fight, including start time, location, and where to get the Ruiz vs. Ortiz PPV live stream online.

Buy Ruiz vs. Ortiz PPV Stream $74.99

When is Ruiz vs. Ortiz? Date, Time, Location

Ruiz vs. Ortiz is going down Sunday, September 4, with the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Ruiz and Ortiz’s ring walks should begin around 11 p.m. ET. There will also be prelims broadcast at 7 p.m. ET through to the main card.

Sunday’s fight is happening at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California. If you’re in the LA area on Sunday, be sure to snap up tickets to Ruiz vs. Ortiz on VividSeats.com, where ticket prices are currently starting at $68.

Buy Ruiz vs. Ortiz Tickets $68+

How to Watch Ruiz vs. Ortiz on TV

Watching Ruiz vs. Ortiz through your cable or satellite package? You’ll want to purchase the Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view through FOX. Before the main card, however, you can watch prelims for free on FS1 and Fox. FS1 will have prelim coverage from 7 to 8 p.m. ET, and Fox will take over for the second hour.

How to Watch Ruiz vs. Ortiz Online: Live Stream Details

Don’t have a regular cable or satellite package? Not a problem: Boxing fans can watch Ruiz vs. Ortiz online by purchasing the pay-per-view lives stream through FITE. The PPV costs $74.99 and lets you live stream Ruiz vs. Ortiz online, as well as the three other fights on the main card.

Buy Ruiz vs. Ortiz PPV Stream $74.99

Once you purchase the Ruiz vs. Ortiz PPV live stream on your laptop, phone, or tablet, you’ll be able to cast the PPV stream to just about any streaming device or smart TV. If you don’t already have a streaming device or Smart TV, devices like a Roku or Chromecast will make it much easier to watch the Ruiz vs. Ortiz live stream on your TV.

If you want to watch the Ruiz vs. Ortiz prelims online, you’ll want to get a live TV streaming service like fuboTV. This service gets you access to FOX and FS1 live streams as part of its package, letting you live stream the prelims online. A subscription to fuboTV costs $69.99 a month, but comes with a seven-day free trial that you can use to watch the Ruiz vs. Ortiz prelims for free online.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

How to Watch Ruiz vs. Ortiz Online Free

Sadly, there’s no (legal) way to get a free Ruiz vs. Ortiz live stream online, as the fight is a PPV exclusive. However, as mentioned, you can watch the Ruiz vs. Ortiz prelims for free by signing up for fuboTV’s seven-day free trial and using that to stream the prelims on FOX and FS1. For the main card, however, you’ll need to shell out $74.99 for the PPV live stream.

Ruiz vs. Ortiz Fight Card, Predictions

Both “The Destroyer” Ruiz and “King Kong” Ortiz have only been bested by one opponent in their careers. For Ruiz, it was his loss against Anthony Joshua in 2019, which lost him the IBO, IBF, WBA, and WBO titles. For Ortiz, it was Deontay Wilder, who bested “King Kong” in 2018 and again in 2019. Since then, Ortiz has racked up two victories, bringing his pro record to an impressive 33-2-2 with an insane 28 knockouts.

However, at 43 years old, Ortiz is nearing the end of his career and faces a serious challenge in Ruiz, who is more than a decade younger. The Destroyer has a record of 34-2 with 22 knockouts, and enters the fight as the favorite with odds of -370. Still, Ruiz has made mistakes in the past, and Ortiz’s experience will almost certainly lead to an upset if that should happen on Sunday.

Joining Ruiz and Ortiz’s card is three other exciting fights — all included in the Ruiz v.s Ortiz PPV live stream on FITE — plus some worthwhile matchups in the prelims. Here’s a full list of the Ruiz vs Ortiz undercard and main card fights:

Isaac Cruz vs Eduardo Ramirez — lightweight (PPV)

Abner Mares vs Miguel Flores — lightweight (PPV)

Jose Valenzuela vs Edwin de los Santos — lightweight (PPV)

Joey Spencer vs Kevin Salgado — middleweight (FOX)

Ra’eese Aleem vs Mike Plania — junior featherweight (FS1)

