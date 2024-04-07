Ruidíaz leads Sounders over Montreal 5-0 for first victory of season

SEATTLE (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored a pair of first-half goals and the Seattle Sounders won for the first time this season, beating CF Montreal 5-0 on Saturday night.

The Sounders (1-3-2) jumped on top in the 20th minute when Jackson Ragen used his head to set up Ruidíaz's left-footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner of the net off a set piece.

Ruidíaz's second goal — and fourth of the season — came via a penalty kick in the 27th minute as Seattle took a 2-0 lead into halftime. The PK was set up when Albert Rusnák drew a foul on Montreal defender Joel Waterman in the penalty area.

Seattle took a three-goal lead early in the second half when Jordan Morris took a pass from Cristian Roldan in the 48th minute and scored for the first time this season, sending a right-footed shot from close range to the bottom right corner.

Things got even more difficult for Montreal (2-3-1) after Nathan Saliba drew a red card in the 53rd minute, leaving the club a man down for the remainder of the match.

Alex Roldan and Dylan Teves capped the scoring for the Sounders. Roldan used an assist from Rusnák in the 81st minute to score his first goal of the campaign. Teves found the net in the seventh minute of stoppage time after subbing in for Roldan in the 88th minute. Danny Musovski assisted on Teves' first goal of the season and the second of his career.

Stefan Frei finished with two saves to earn his first clean sheet of the season for the Sounders, who had scored four goals in their previous five matches to begin the season.

Jonathan Sirois saved six shots for Montreal (2-3-1).

Seattle cooled off Montreal's Matías Cóccaro, who had three goals and an assist in his first five matches with the club.

Montreal opened its first season under manager Laurent Courtois with six consecutive matches on the road.

Montreal heads home for the first time to host FC Cincinnati on Saturday. The Sounders travel to play FC Dallas on Saturday.

