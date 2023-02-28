Rui RTW Fall 2023

With a show-turned-cocktail reception at a gallery in Paris, Rui presented a vision that goes beyond the ultra-sexy knits that got her the Karl Lagerfeld Special Jury Prize at the LVMH Prize in 2021.

For fall 2023, the Chinese designer offered cashmere tops and skirts that actually covered the body. She then added cozy mohair sweaters and wide-leg pants on top of her seductive see-through body suits. She also threw in a some cute outwear made with Australian wool to bump up the product range.

“I got bored of my endless quest for super-sexy outfits. With this collection, I want to explore the use of different materials, and go back to where I started, like my graduate collection at Parsons, to have fun with pieces that I enjoy making and embody my idea of beauty,” Rui Zhou, founder of the label, said at the event.

It’s pleasing to see that Zhou maintained a consistent visual identity while turning out items that are more in line with the expectations of the more conservative Asian market.

Still, her die-hard fans shouldn’t worry too much about these new developments. There was still a slew of intricately knitted sultry dresses and bralettes for those who are not afraid to show off their nipple piercings in public.

