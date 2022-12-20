From Rugs to Hardwood, This Stick Vacuum 'Sucks Just About Anything Up,' According to Shoppers — and It's on Sale

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Holiday celebrations are in full swing, and while you may be starting to have hosting fatigue, now is a good time to invest in a vacuum that cleans your home post-gatherings with minimal effort. And you don't need a heavy-duty upright to get those results.

While more lightweight and physically smaller than an upright vacuum, a stick vacuum can still provide powerful suction and efficient cleaning for a variety of surfaces. Now, you can snag the Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum while it's on sale.

This stick vacuum weighs just six pounds, so it's easy to transport throughout your home — including up and down the stairs — without feeling tired from pushing around a heavier model (after all, the holiday season is tiring enough as it is). It's equipped with a swivel head that rotates 180 degrees in order to access tough-to-reach spaces like under couches and in corners.

Buy It! Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $329.99); samsung.com

While the fully charged life of the vacuum is 40 minutes on low power, the battery is easily-swappable with a spare one, so you can get a full 80-minute clean for those days when your home needs a bit more TLC. To achieve that desired level of dust- and debris-free cleanliness, the Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is designed with a five-step filtration process that captures and separates 99.9 percent of the dust particles in your home — even the smallest ones — plus a washable filter.

Whether your home's flooring includes hardwood, tile, carpet, or a combination of the three, the vacuum has adjustable settings to work on them all. It comes with three attachable parts to fit your needs, including a mini motorized tool for tight spaces, a combination tool that converts it to a handheld vacuum for cleaning upholstery, windows, tabletops, or crumby car floors, and a long-reach crevice tool when cleaning high shelves or under beds.

If you need more customized attachments to achieve a deeper clean, grab the compatible Spinning Sweeper that can be used with wet or microfiber pads, or the Soft Brush, which is specifically designed to clean dusty hard floors.

Shoppers have praised the cleaning power of the Samsung Stick Vacuum too, with one having written that the "lightweight and powerful" device does a "phenomenal job" on their area rugs and hardwood floors. Another shopper said they're a fan of the "useful tools" that convert it from a stick to a handheld vacuum, which "makes it more effective." Reviewers have also highlighted the vacuum's suction power, and one person wrote it "sucks just about anything up" and that it's "easy to clean" hair from the brush.

This stick vacuum even makes it "fun to vac," according to an additional reviewer who likes it for "cleaning corners" and "hard-to-get-at spaces." While the vacuum can be used for any cleaning purpose, one shopper who has two pets that "shed a lot" said it "gets all the pet dander and dirt" that they leave behind.

Head to Samsung and grab the Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum while it's on sale until January 4.

