Rugby's link with motor neurone disease laid bare

Jeremy Wilson
·8 min read
Scrum down at World Cup - AFP
Scrum down at World Cup - AFP

Former international rugby union players are 15 times more likely to suffer the devastating impact of motor neurone disease, according to landmark new research which has sparked calls for drastic changes to the sport.

The study, which was conducted by the University of Glasgow, compared the health outcomes of more than 400 former Scottish internationals, largely from the amateur era, and also found that they were twice as likely to develop dementia and three times more likely to suffer Parkinson’s Disease than the wider population.

It was the findings in relation to motor neurone disease (MND), however, which were described by researchers as the “standout high risk”.

A series of rugby heroes, notably Scotland’s Doddie Weir, South Africa’s World Cup winner Joost van der Westhuizen and former Gloucester forward Ed Slater, have been diagnosed with motor neurone disease but this is the first peer-reviewed study which makes a direct link to the heightened risk of playing rugby.

It also reinforces the findings of similar studies in other sports where there are repeated head impacts, notably professional football and the NFL. Former players were found to be around four times more likely to suffer MND in these two sports.

The study, which has been published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry, was led by Professor Willie Stewart, the neuropathologist who also proved football’s link to neurodegenerative disease.

Stewart stressed that the former players who had been studied had predominantly played in the era before professionalisation in 1995 and, with head impacts and injuries having further increased in the past 27 years, urged immediate measures to mitigate the risks.

“Contact training during the week, during the competition season, should be pretty much a thing of the past,” said Stewart. “At the same time look at the number of matches that are being played – is it credible that young men and young women are playing week-in, week-out for the majority of the year just for entertainment? Is there a way we can trim back?

“I am genuinely really concerned about what's happening in the modern game [and] whether in 20 years’ time, if we repeat the study, we may see something which is even more concerning.

“Those conversations have been going on a while and the pace of progress is pretty slow. I think this stimulus to them [is] to really pick up their heels and start making pretty dramatic changes as quickly as possible to try and reduce risk.

“Instead of talking about extending seasons, and introducing new competitions and global seasons, they should maybe talk about restricting it. Getting rid of as much training as possible. I know it is tough to think about less rugby than more but maybe less is more. You can’t continue to put young men and women through what they are being put through now we know that, from the amatuer era, there is this risk of degenerative brain disease.”

Stewart, who was an amateur rugby player, did also outline the benefits of sport and suggested that non-contact forms of the game may become increasingly commonplace.

Following a similar method as their football study, researchers examined the medical records of former international rugby players in Scotland and matched them with people of the same age, gender and socioeconomic background in the wider population.

They then compared their health outcomes over an average of 30 years, with people from the study all born between 1900 and 1990.

Although the former rugby players did on average live slightly longer (79 years compared to 76.5 years), the overall neurodegenerative disease risk increase was 267 per cent, a figure described by Stewart as “much higher than we would expect to see from the general population”.

He also stressed that the data was set in the context of their wider work in sport, which includes brain autopsies that have shown chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a type of dementia associated with head impacts, in 80 per cent of the former rugby players they have examined.

Ryan Jones - Rugby Wales
Ryan Jones - Rugby Wales

“The story we are getting from all of our evidence is that exposure to head impacts is a risk and it is a risk we need to do something about,” he added.

The precise cause of the heightened risk could not be definitively identified and, in acknowledging the particular rarity of MND and the limited size of the sample, researchers are now calling for urgent similar studies across the world.

MND does not currently have a cure and affects around one in 400 people over the course of their lives, with around two in 10,000 people diagnosed each year.

Dr Eanna Falvery, who is World Rugby’s chief medical officer, said that they welcomed the call for more research and stressed that they had established an independent concussion working group to consider the latest evidence.

“This enables us to have a constant and open conversation about what changes to the game may be appropriate,” said Falvery, who added that the governing body had invested more than €10 million in welfare studies. “We will continue to build on this work in our quest to make our game as safe as it can possibly be for players at all levels within the rugby family.”

Scottish Rugby’s chief medical officer Dr James Robson said that the study would inform continued “proactive” improvement in player welfare. “Rugby continues to have many health and social benefits. Important research like this can help us continue to improve safety and mitigate risks associated with contact sport,” he said.

Head for Change, the brain injury charity whose founders include Alix Popham, the former Wales international who is part of a legal action against World Rugby, said that the connection between repetitive head impacts and neurodegenerative disease was “increasingly irrefutable”.

The charity also called for “a precautionary approach to reduce and manage this risk exposure from head impacts,” adding: “Now is the time for action. Stop talking about protecting the players. Instead prevent them from becoming victims of the future.”

Doddie Weir: 'Playing rugby did not cause my disease'

Scotland’s legendary former lock forward, Doddie Weir, has stressed that he has no worries about his children playing rugby union and does not believe that the sport caused his motor neurone disease.

MND is a relatively rare disease, with various genetic, lifestyle and environmental risk factors and Weir, who as diagnosed with the disease in 2017, has no regrets about a career that included 61 Scotland caps and a British and Irish Lions rugby tour.

“I personally wouldn’t change anything about the game and I enjoyed the game,” the 52-year-old said. “I also feel that playing rugby was not the cause for my disease. I’m delighted for my sons to play the game and have no concerns for them getting MND.

“I was very surprised with their findings. It would be very interesting to see how they came to that conclusion. I find it hard to believe. It would be good to see the bio markers and evidence before I comment more.”

Weir did echo the call for urgent new research into the causes of the disease as well as potential treatments and cures. His charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, is funding a study investigating the potential link between strenuous activity and the development of MND. As well as head impacts, previous studies have suggested a possible link to agricultural chemicals.

Weir remains convinced that a cure can be found. “MND is not incurable, it is only underfunded,” he said. “The more money we can generate, the more answers to unknown questions we can gather.”

Although his movement and speech is now significantly impacted, Weir said that he was “very well” and recovering from a “fabulous” weekend away.  “Twelve of us went to the Isle of Coll to see Rob Wainwright for lunch, and visit a distillery when we where there,” he said. “I’m still managing to annoy the wife and kids. I’m still enjoying the odd Guinness and red wine.”

Jessica Lee, who is the director of research at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, described the Glasgow research as “concerning” but said that the findings should be viewed with caution and did not prove a causal link.

“The sample size included in the study is relatively small, especially when studying an uncommon condition like MND,” she said. “These findings therefore warrant further investigation in larger scale studies.”

Prof David Sharp, a neurologist at Imperial College London’s UK Dementia Research Institute, said that the Glasgow research “aligns with previous work showing increased risk in other sports” and called for initiatives to monitor the brain health of active and former sportspeople who have been exposed to repetitive head injuries.

As well as the MND findings, the former Scottish international rugby players were found to be twice as likely to develop dementia and three times more likely to suffer Parkinson’s Disease.

His colleague, Dr Neil Graham, said that dementia research required significantly more investment, including from sports governing bodies. The Glasgow study was a continuation of its work in former footballers and was part funded by the Football Association and the Professional Footballers’ Association.

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Cheating scandal rocks fishing world after lead weights found in winning catch

    With tens of thousands in prize money and the integrity of anglers hanging on the line, a walleye fishing tournament in Ohio turned ugly after an apparent cheating scandal was uncovered last week. An expletive-laced video posted to social media shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT), cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish fillets inside them. "We've got weights in fish!" Fischer shouts in the vi

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Toronto FC II suffers heartbreaking loss to Columbus Crew II in MLS Next Pro playoffs

    COLUMBUS, Ohio — Toronto FC II's first foray into the playoffs ended in dramatic fashion Sunday when Columbus Crew II answered the TFC reserve team's late comeback with a rally of its own. Goals by substitutes Jordan Knight and Coleman Gannon gave league-leading Columbus a 4-3 extra-time win over Toronto in a roller-coaster MLS Next Pro Eastern Conference final at Historic Crew Stadium. With TFC 2 trailing 2-1, Themi Antonoglou forced extra time with a stoppage-time goal and then gave Toronto a

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quaterfinals, was impressive in defense and his counter-punching style eventually wore down his higher ranked opponent in just under two hours at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center. The unseeded Nishioka, appearing in his second champi