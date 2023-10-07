Rugby World Cup: Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe out of Georgia game injured

Gareth Anscombe had been due to start against Georgia after shining as a replacement against Australia

Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe suffered a blow after a groin injury ruled him out of the final World Cup warm-up game against Georgia in Nantes.

Sam Costelow replaces Anscombe in the starting XV, with Dan Biggar coming onto the replacements' bench.

Anscombe suffered the injury in the warm-up and left the field in distress.

Biggar himself was not initially selected for the Georgia game after suffering a pectoral injury against Australia.

Anscombe had replaced Biggar in the early stages of the win over the Wallabies 13 days ago and produced a man-of-the-match performance by kicking 23 points.