Rugby World Cup referees announced: Who will referee England’s matches?

Jaco Peyper will take charge when England take on Chile in the Rugby World Cup this autumn - Getty Images/Harry Murphy

Jaco Peyper, the referee who was verbally abused by Ireland’s Johnny Sexton following the Champions Cup final, has been confirmed as the opening referee for the start of the Rugby World Cup in two weeks’ time.

Peyper will be assisted by an all-English team of Karl Dickson, Christophe Ridley and TMO Tom Foley, reuniting the same group of officials who took charge of the Champions Cup final. Sexton approached the group after Leinster’s defeat to La Rochelle and was subsequently banned for three matches for verbally abusing a match official.

England’s opening match against Argentina in Marseille will be overseen by France’s Mathieu Raynal, who last refereed England during their 20-10 win over Wales during the Six Nations.

Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli will be in charge when England face Japan. Peyper will be the referee when England face Chile, with Ireland’s Andrew Brace chosen to referee England against Samoa.

English officials Dickson and Luke Pearce will be referees for France against Italy and Fiji against Portugal respectively. Referees for the knockout stages of the tournament will be announced at a later date.

World Rugby High Performance 15s Match Official Manager Joël Jutge added: “The journey to Rugby World Cup is never easy for match officials. There are fewer roles in sport with as much public scrutiny, but I am proud of how the team has responded to the ups and downs, always being open and acting with integrity.

“We arrive at the pool phase having worked incredibly hard. We have a strong bond, a superb work ethic and an unwavering spirit. There is respect and understanding between the officials and the teams and we are now focused on playing our part in what promises to be a very special Rugby World Cup 2023.”

‌Who is in charge for the key matches?

France v New Zealand, September 8: Jaco Peyper (SA)

This will be the second time that Peyper has taken charge of the opening game of the World Cup, having refereed England against Fiji back in 2015.

England v Argentina, September 9: Mathieu Raynal (FRA)

The only French referee at the tournament, with Pierre Brousset named as an assistant, Raynal took charge of the two matches the previous Rugby World Cup in Japan four years ago.

South Africa v Scotland, September 10: Angus Gardner (AUS)

Recently in charge for South Africa’s win over England at Twickenham, sending off Thomas du Toit, as well as Scotland’s Six Nations victory against Italy.

England v Japan, September 17: Nika Amashukeli (GEO)

In the headlines this summer after awarding one of the first red cards using the new off-field bunker, after Owen Farrell’s yellow card against Wales was upgraded to red.

England v Chile, September 23: Jaco Peyper (SA)

Peyper is one of only two remaining referees from the 2019 knockout stages, when he took charge of Wales’s one-point victory over France in the quarter-finals.

South Africa v Ireland, September 23: Ben O’Keeffe (NZ)

Made his World Cup debut in 2019 but has risen quickly, chosen to referee the crunch second Test between South Africa and the British and Irish Lions in 2021. Also oversaw France’s hammering of England at Twickenham in the Six Nations.

Wales v Australia, September 24: Wayne Barnes (ENG)

Potentially the referee for the final if England don’t get there, Barnes took charge of the Bronze Final in 2019 and also South Africa’s quarter-final win over hosts Japan.

England v Samoa, October 7: Andrew Brace

Came in for criticism back in 2020 for his performance in England’s Autumn Nations Cup game against France but is now a regular for top Tests, including recently England’s loss to Argentina and Scotland’s Six Nations win over Wales.

Ireland v Scotland, October 7: Nic Berry

Taken to pieces by Rassie Erasmus following South Africa’s defeat in the first Test against the Lions, but remains a top appointment and was in charge for France’s Six Nations win over Wales.