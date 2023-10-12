Rugby World Cup LIVE: Latest news and updates as Wales announce team for quarter-final clash against Argentina

The Rugby World Cup 2023 enters the knockout phase this Saturday with the first two quarter-finals being played. Wales are taking on Argentina in the first of the elimination matches before Ireland face a tough test as they go up against New Zealand.

Wales head coach, Warren Gatland, has named his team for the fixture against Argentina this morning and the true extent of Wales’ injuries list has been revealed. Dan Biggar and Liam Williams start despite both picking up knocks but Taulupe Faleatu’s World Cup is over because of a broken arm and Gareth Anscombe hasn’t overcome a groin strain.

As for Ireland, Andy Farrell has named the same starting XV that won all four of their Pool B matches despite an injury scare to Mack Hansen who will start on the right wing against New Zealand.

10:32 , Mike Jones

Jac Morgan captains the side at blindside flanker and is joined in the back row by openside flanker Tommy Reffell and No.8 Aaron Wainwright.

Ryan Elias is named at hooker alongside props Gareth Thomas (loose-head) and Tomas Francis (tight-head).

Adam Beard partners Will Rowlands in the second row and Dan Biggar returns at fly-half with Gareth Davies at scrum-half.

Nick Tompkins and George North continue their centre partnership with Liam Williams named at full-back while Josh Adams and Louis Rees-Zammit are on the wings.

10:28 , Mike Jones

Lots to unpick with Warren Gatland’s team selection but the head coach has made six changes to the starting line-up that faced Georgia last time out.

Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies, Ryan Elias, Adam Beard and Jac Morgan are all included with Rio Dyer, Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams, Dewi Lake, Dafydd Jenkins and Taulupe Faletau dropping out.

Lake, Jenkins, Williams and Dyer make the bench but Anscombe isn’t fit enough to feature and Faletau is out of the tournament with a broken arm.

10:19 , Mike Jones

Wales starting XV: Liam Williams, Louis Rees Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Jac Morgan, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Christ Tshiunza, Tomos Williams, Sam Costelow, Rio Dyer

When and where is Wales’ Rugby World Cup quarter-final?

10:12 , Mike Jones

Wales will take on Argentina on Saturday 14 October and the game kicks off at 4pm BST.

It is being held at the Stade de Marseille which has a capacity of 67,847. The stadium is home to Marseille football club and has hosted matches during the 2007 Rugby World Cup, when it staged two quarter-finals, as well as the 1938 and 1998 football World Cup finals.

France have played 13 rugby Tests at the venue and it also hosted the 2022 Champions Cup final.

Referees assigned for Rugby World Cup quarter-finals - including England’s record-breaking official

10:08 , Mike Jones

England’s Wayne Barnes will referee a record fourth Rugby World Cup quarter-final after the match official appointments for the last eight fixtures were confirmed.

Barnes, the most capped international referee in history, will take charge of Ireland vs New Zealand at the Stade de France on Saturday, taking him clear of Nigel Owens, Jim Fleming and Derek Bevan.

Jaco Peyper, of South Africa, will make a second quarter-final appearance having been appointed to oversee the first last eight tie between Wales and Argentina in Marseille.

France’s Mathieu Raynal and New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe, meanwhile, will take charge of their first World Cup quarter-finals.

Hardy called into Wales squad

10:04 , Mike Jones

Head coach Warren Gatland has already confirmed that scrum-half Kieran Hardy has been called into the Wales squad after Taulupe Faletau broke his arm and is out of the Rugby World Cup.

Faletau was injured during the Georgia win, with Gatland choosing to replace him in the squad with Hardy rather than a specialist back row.

Gatland has enough options to cover the loss of Faletau, while Hardy will provide back-up to the two scrum-half specialists, Tomos Williams and Gareth Davies.

“Kieran [Hardy] was a big part of our group in the 54-man squad in the camps. We’ve been keeping tabs on players on the shortlist, making sure they’re ready to go,” said Head of Physical Performance Huw Bennett on Monday.

“Kieran’s a great professional so on that basis we’re happy to see him coming into the group, and he’s got a great relationship with the players as well.

“It’s been well-documented [that] losing Taulupe is massive for Wales. He’s a big character and leads by example. After the game we were happy for the victory but losing Taulupe put a sobering stamp on things.

“We’ve been lucky so far with injuries but sadly it happens. We’ve got to just move on. We’re fortunate we feel our strength in depth is strong but it’s a sad loss. We wish him all the best and hope to see him again.”

Thomas on Anscombe and whether Wales’ injury doubts will be ready for Argentina

09:59 , Mike Jones

Jonathan Thomas was also asked what training Gareth Anscombe could do and whether he could kick which was not confirmed by the assistant coach.

“I saw him jogging around on the pitch along with Liam [Williams],” said Thomas. “He’s at that stage where the first 48 hours after you have a knock are important in terms of assessing it and seeing if the inflammation will go down. The medics have a better understanding once that has happened.”

Thomas added: “Now that’s not me committing to saying they’ll [Anscombe and Williams] definitely be available. It’s an ongoing thing and it’ll evolve every day, seeing how much they’re able to do.

“What I can confirm is they were both running around with the medics, doing some return to running. They will try [and] progress that each day. All of those players that are injury risks are in the running. The door is not closed on any of them.”

Wales’ mounting injury list

09:51 , Mike Jones

Wales have been boosted ahead of their quarter-final against Argentina with fly-half Dan Biggar available for selection. Fellow injury doubts Gareth Anscombe and Liam Williams haven’t yet been ruled for the match on Saturday in Marseille either.

Assistant coach Jonathan Thomas confirmed that Wales had a fully fit squad at a press conference on Tuesday adding that Anscombe and Williams had been jogging in training and would be assessed before the team is announced this morning.

Anscombe suffered a groin injury while kicking in the warm-up before Wales’ 43-19 victory against Georgia with Biggar coming on to the bench where he was an unused replacement last weekend.

“All of those said injured players are at this stage, looking positive,” said Thomas. “We’ll make that call closer to the end of the week. It’s probably not as bad as first feared when that happened pre-game to Gareth, and Liam in the game. They’re recovering, it’s quite positive, but we’ll see.

“The crutches makes it look worse for Liam. It’s just trying to offload any pressure. It doesn’t mean he’s done anything severe. He was jogging about today with the medics. It’s pretty positive.”

Ireland ready for ‘toughest game ever faced’ against New Zealand at Rugby World Cup, says Sexton

09:47 , Mike Jones

Johnny Sexton says Ireland are braced for the “toughest game we’ve ever faced” ahead of a mouthwatering Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand in Paris.

The world’s top-ranked nation are seeking an 18th consecutive win on Saturday evening (14th October) to reach the last four of the tournament for the first time.

Ireland ready for ‘toughest game ever faced’ against New Zealand, says Sexton

09:43 , Mike Jones

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Rugby World Cup. The action continues this weekend with all four quarter-final fixtures.

Wales kick off proceedings when they take on Argentina on Saturday afternoon before a blockbuster clash between Ireland and New Zealand in the evening.

On Sunday, England are back in action looking to avenge their defeat to Fiji earlier this year by knocking the Pacific Islanders out of the tournament before World Cup hosts France attempt to defeat the trophy holders South Africa.

Today, Wales will be announcing their starting XV for the quarter-final and we’ll have all the latest updates for the the tournament throughout the day.