Rugby World Cup LIVE: England announce Fiji team and France make Antoine Dupont decision

The Rugby World Cup 2023 enters the knockout phase this weekend with two crunch quarter-final fixtures on Sunday. England will hope to negotiate an awkward encounter against Fiji before the hosts France take on defending champions South Africa in what promises to be a show-stopping clash on Sunday evening.

Steve Borthwick’s side continued their unbeaten record at the World Cup, although his team looked less than convincing as they laboured to a narrow 18-17 win against Samoa. Changes are expected to the starting line-up ahead of the weekend when they will face Fiji who got the better of the Red Roses in a World Cup warm-up.

Sunday’s main event sees a crunch tie between South Africa and France in Paris. Rassie Erasmus has sprung a minor surprise with his Springboks line-up as Manie Libbok and Cobus Reinach were given the nod in a new-look half-back pairing. France are expected to name their starting XV later in the day with star scrum-half Antoine Dupont nearing a return to action after suffering a fractured cheekbone in the pool stages.

Follow for all the latest news and updates from the Rugby World Cup plus get up-to-date odds and tips right here.

RUGBY WORLD CUP LATEST NEWS

England name starting XV for quarter-final against Fiji on Sunday

France given huge boost as Antoine Dupont fit to start Springboks quarter-final

South Africa spring half-back surprise for crunch France quarter-final

Rugby World Cup news live

12:33 , Ben Fleming

We still await team news from Fiji who are the last nation to confirm their starting line-ups for the weekend’s quarter-final clashes. Until we get that, let’s keep previewing the big four fixtures taking place over the coming days...

Another chapter in the saga of Owen Farrell and George Ford as England make bold selection call

12:24 , Ben Fleming

It is the boldest selection call of Steve Borthwick’s time as England coach so far. Up ratchets the pressure in quarter-final week, out goes the fly half who handled the intensity and scrutiny so well in England’s World Cup opener.

Story continues

After building a kicking strategy around a full-back with real aerial command, now comes a dramatic shift to a man of altogether different talents.

This feels a selection that will come to inform the public’s perception of Steve Borthwick as England coach – both at this tournament and beyond. If it goes well, both in terms of performance and result, it could solidify his standing as the man to take the team forwards, a calculated gambler with regardless of what follows at this tournament. If Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith falter, though, Borthwick will find himself under severe scrutiny.

Read Harry Latham-Coyle’s analysis of England’s line-up for their clash against Fiji:

George Ford and Owen Farrell saga continues as England make bold selection call

Steve Borthwick hoping experience can come to the fore in Fiji clash

12:16 , Ben Fleming

“Everyone knows just what an unpredictably dangerous opposition Fiji can be,” the England boss said after his team announcement.

“However, we have shown in the group stages how we can win games, and we will be calling on that experience and determination to ensure we carry on our journey.”

(Getty Images)

England team news - Smith starts at full-back as Ford benched

12:13 , Ben Fleming

With Farrell moving inside to start at fly-half, Joe Marchant returns to outside centre - having started on the wing against Fiji with Manu Tuilagi moving to inside centre.

Elliott Daly returns to the side in place of Marchant on the wing, while England’s pack is unchanged.

England team news - Smith starts at full-back as Ford benched

12:07 , Ben Fleming

Here is Steve Borthwick’s team in full:

1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Dan Cole; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Owen Farrell; 11 Elliot Daly, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 13 Joe Marchant, 14 Jonny May; 15 Marcus Smith.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 George Martin, 20 Billy Vunipola; 21 Danny Care, 22 George Ford, 23 Ollie Lawrence.

England team news - Smith starts at full-back as Ford benched

12:04 , Ben Fleming

So here we have it. England confirm their team for Fiji and, as expected, Owen Farrell replaces George Ford at fly-half with the latter dropping to the bench.

Marcus Smith is also a starter in the line-up with Freddie Steward missing out altogether.

Our team for Sunday's quarter-final is here! 🌹



🔗 Check the link below for more details



KO: 16:00 BST | Tune in on ITV#ENGvFIJ | #RWC2023 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 13, 2023

England team news coming up shortly

11:59 , Ben Fleming

We should soon find out the 15 players that will start for England against Fiji on Sunday. A reminder that we are expecting to see Marcus Smith on the team sheet at full-back, while Owen Farrell could well pip George Ford to the fly-half position.

Stay tuned for the latest updates...

England coach defends Owen Farrell selection ahead of Rugby World Cup quarter-final: ‘He’s a winner’

11:53 , Ben Fleming

England assistant coach Richard Wigglesworth has defended the under-fire Owen Farrell, suggesting that he will have a “massive impact” on their quarter-final against Fiji.

The England captain is expected to retain his place in the starting line-up for the last eight encounter in Marseille despite a lacklustre showing against Samoa in England’s final pool fixture.

Farrell surpassed Jonny Wilkinson as his country’s leading test points scorer in the win, but the reuniting of the Saracen with old playmaking partner George Ford at ten and 12 failed to get England’s attack clicking as hoped.

England coach defends Owen Farrell selection: ‘He’s a winner’

Warren Gatland hits out at critics of lopsided Rugby World Cup draw: ‘Deal with it’

11:47 , Ben Fleming

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has hit out at critics of the lopsided Rugby World Cup draw, suggesting that nations unhappy about facing tough opposition have “just got to deal with it”.

A draw made based on rankings from almost four years before the tournament determined the pools for this year’s event in France, and has a left the four top-ranked nations in the world vying for only two semi-final spots.

Scotland, meanwhile, entered the World Cup ranked fifth in the world but are already out of the tournament after encountering both Ireland and South Africa in the pool stages.

Warren Gatland hits out at critics of lopsided World Cup draw: ‘Deal with it’’

England rewatch Fiji Twickenham defeat to ‘fuel the fire’ for World Cup showdown

11:40 , Ben Fleming

England have been watching footage of their calamitous defeat by Fiji in August as a reminder of what not to do in Sunday’s World Cup quarter-final.

Fiji stormed Twickenham 30-22 to claim their first-ever victory over the Red Roses in eight meetings and defence coach Kevin Sinfield has been showing clips of the worst moments to the squad ahead of the rematch in Marseille.

To offset memories of one of the nation’s lowest ebbs, Sinfield has also been demonstrating to England how far they have successfully rebuilt since that grim day.

England rewatch Fiji Twickenham defeat to ‘fuel the fire’ for World Cup showdown

Fiji hooker Sam Matavesi emerges as quarter-final doubt after death of father

11:32 , Ben Fleming

Fiji hooker Sam Matavesi could feature in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against England despite returning to Cornwall after the passing of his father.

Sireli Matavesi, whose three sons have all played the sport professionally, died earlier this week.

He had settled in Cornwall after touring the county with the Fiji Barbarians in 1987, working in a local tin mine and marrying a local woman, Karen.

It is the second close family bereavement in the Fiji squad during this tournament, with Josua Tuisova choosing to miss the funeral of his seven-year-old son, Tito, to remain at the World Cup.

Fiji hooker Sam Matavesi emerges as quarter-final doubt after death of father

Rugby World Cup power rankings: Assessing the quarter-finalists

11:26 , Ben Fleming

The Rugby World Cup has reached the quarter-final stage, with the last eight decided on a thrilling final pool stage weekend.

Ireland dashed Scotland’s dreams in Paris as Andy Farrell’s side produced another statement of tournament candidacy, while France and New Zealand took care of business to progress from Pool A.

In the bottom half of the draw, Argentina outlasted Japan to set up a quarter-final against Wales, and Portugal produced the performance of the round to stun Fiji in Toulouse for a first ever World Cup win.

The defeat did not prevent the Pacific Island side progressing, though, with a losing bonus point enough to knock Australia out of the tournament.

How do the eight remaining nations stack up in our power rankings? Here, The Independent assesses how every country is looking as we reach the knockout phase.

Rugby World Cup power rankings: Assessing the quarter-finalists

Jamie George sends message to England teammates ahead of Rugby World Cup quarter-final with Fiji

11:20 , Ben Fleming

Jamie George has urged his England teammates to channel the “emotion” of a pressure occasion as they take on Fiji in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup.

Many of the England squad have been drawing on memories of the knockout period four years ago, when a side then coached by Eddie Jones lifted their level to beat Australia and then New Zealand to reach the final.

George was a key figure in that side and remains of paramount importance to Steve Borthwick, with England’s lack of hooker depth a concern.

Jamie George sends message to England teammates ahead of World Cup quarter-final

England ready to embrace being ‘public enemy number one’ to boost Rugby World Cup hopes

11:13 , Ben Fleming

England number eight Billy Vunipola stressed that his side are happy to be “public enemy number one” when they take on crowd favourites Fiji on Sunday.

The Pacific Islanders are back in the last eight of the Rugby World Cup for the first time in 16 years, pipping Australia to progress from Pool C despite a defeat to Portugal in Toulouse.

That set up another meeting with a nation that Simon Raiwalui’s side beat for the first time in history two weeks before this tournament began.

England will embrace role as ‘public enemy number one’ against Fiji

Rugby World Cup news live - England team news coming up

11:10 , Ben Fleming

The Independent’s Harry Latham-Coyle is in place ahead of England’s squad announcement for their clash against Fiji. He sends this in:

“Hello from lovely Aix-en-Provence, England’s training base for quarter-final week. All 33 members of their squad have been involved this morning - Steve Borthwick confirms his team at midday BST, with Marcus Smith set to start at full-back and Owen Farrell at ten.

South Africa spring half-back surprise for crunch France quarter-final

11:05 , Ben Fleming

South Africa have opted for a new-look half-back pairing to take on France in their blockbuster Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

In a minor surprise, Cobus Reinach starts ahead of Faf de Klerk at scrum-half with Manie Libbok keeping hold of the No 10 jersey, despite an expectation that the experience and superior goal-kicking of Handre Pollard might be preferred. De Klerk and Pollard are both on the bench in a more conventional 5-3 split of forwards to back, eschewing the controversial 7-1 split from earlier in the tournament.

A reminder of the South African starting XV that was announced earlier:

South Africa starting XV: 15 Damian Willemse; 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe; 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach; 1 Steven Kitshoff, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert; 6 Siya Kolisi, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Willie le Roux.

France given huge boost as Antoine Dupont starts Springboks quarter-final

11:00 , Ben Fleming

quarter-final clash against South Africa with talismanic captain Antoine Dupont fit enough to be named as the starting scrum half.

Dupont – who is the face of the home World Cup in France – has been sidelined since suffering a fractured cheekbone in France’s pool stage win over Namibia, with fears that he would be ruled out of the tournament.

However, he rejoined the squad last week after undergoing surgery, was cleared by doctors to resume training on Monday and will now start the clash against the defending champions in Paris on Sunday evening. He confirmed that he will wear a scrum cap as protection, at the behest of his surgeon.

Read the full France team news for their clash with South Africa below:

France given huge boost as Antoine Dupont starts Springboks quarter-final

Rugby World Cup news live - Dupont starts

10:55 , Ben Fleming

Dupont replaces Maxime Lucu in the only change from France’s 60-7 victory over Italy last Friday.

“I feel very well today,” confirmed Dupont at the team announcement press conference. “At the time, I didn’t know how serious my injury was. I had to wait for the examinations to get hope back.

“But I was able to go through the stages and my recovery went well. Today I’m fully capable and in full possession of my means, both physical and technical, and ready for the game.”

Rugby World Cup news live - Dupont starts

10:49 , Ben Fleming

Here is a look at the full starting XV for France:

Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Thibaud Flament, Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt; Antoine Dupont, Matthieu Jalibert, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Jonathan Danty, Gael Fickou, Damian Penaud, Thomas Ramos.

Substitutes: Pierre Bourgarit, Reda Wardi, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Francois Cros, Seou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana.

Antonie Dupont starts

10:45 , Ben Fleming

The first bit of team news finally comes in from France and it’s a big one. Captain and scrum-half Antoine Dupont has recovered from his fractured cheek bone to return to the starting line-up for their clash against South Africa:

Andy Farrell pinpoints how Ireland have changed to boost Rugby World Cup hopes

10:43 , Ben Fleming

Andy Farrell believes in-form Rugby World Cup hopefuls Ireland rugby were previously plagued by an “inferiority complex”.

Test rugby’s top-ranked nation will bid to make history against New Zealand rugby in Paris on Saturday evening by becoming the first Irish team to progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

Head coach Farrell was assistant to Joe Schmidt when Ireland went into the 2019 tournament as the sport’s number one country only to suffer a humiliating last-eight stuffing at the hands of the formidable All Blacks.

The Englishman, who has masterminded 17 successive wins, feels Ireland are becoming better at handling the pressure of having a target on their back and must continue to do so in order to emulate the sustained success of the Kiwis.

“I suppose an inferiority complex is what’s happened in the past as far as getting to world number one and thinking that we’re going to fall off a cliff because this shouldn’t be happening to Ireland,” said Farrell.

Read more of Farrell’s thoughts below:

Andy Farrell pinpoints how Ireland have changed to boost World Cup hopes

Ireland ready for ‘toughest game ever faced’ against New Zealand at Rugby World Cup, says Sexton

10:37 , Ben Fleming

Johnny Sexton says Ireland are braced for the “toughest game we’ve ever faced” ahead of a mouthwatering Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand in Paris.

The world’s top-ranked nation are seeking an 18th consecutive win on Saturday evening (14th October) to reach the last four of the tournament for the first time.

Ireland ready for ‘toughest game ever faced’ against New Zealand, says Sexton

All Blacks drop key man for disciplinary breach as team to face Ireland revealed

10:32 , Ben Fleming

Mark Telea has been dropped by New Zealand for their crunch Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland after breaching team protocol.

Explosive winger Telea has scored three tries in his two appearances at this World Cup, against France on the opening night and in the thrashing of Italy, while he was rested against Namibia and Uruguay in preparation for the quarter-finals.

However, whispers emerged this week that he would be left out of the squad for the last-eight clash on Saturday evening for the breach of team protocol and this was confirmed by Ian Foster when he named his matchday 23.

Read the full All Blacks team news ahead of their game with Ireland below:

All Blacks drop key man for disciplinary breach as team to face Ireland revealed

Ireland reveal Mack Hansen and James Lowe fitness as New Zealand team confirmed

10:26 , Ben Fleming

Mack Hansen has been included in an unchanged Ireland starting XV for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand in Paris.

Connacht wing Hansen sat out training this week but has seemingly overcome the calf issue suffered in last weekend’s 36-14 victory over Scotland. Lock James Ryan, who sustained a hand injury against the Scots following his introduction as a replacement, and centre Stuart McCloskey drop out of Andy Farrell’s matchday 23.

Second-row Joe McCarthy – the youngest member of Ireland’s 33-man squad at 22 – and versatile back Jimmy O’Brien, the only player yet to feature in France, have been added to the bench. Wing James Lowe has been selected to face the country of his birth after overcoming the eye problem he sustained in Ireland’s final Pool B fixture.

Read the full Ireland team news ahead of their game with New Zealand below:

Ireland reveal Mack Hansen and James Lowe fitness as New Zealand team confirmed

Argentina reveal team to face Wales after key man ruled out of tournament

10:18 , Ben Fleming

Argentina flanker Pablo Matera has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rugby World Cup ahead of the Pumas’ quarter-final meeting with Wales.

Matera suffered a hamstring injury during the first half of his side’s win over Japan in Nantes last Sunday, and has been replaced in Michael Cheika’s 33-man squad by lock Lucas Paulos.

In Matera’s absence, number eight Facundo Isa is brought into Cheika’s starting side to face Wales in Marseille, with Juan Martin Gonzalez deployed at flanker.

Guido Petti, who moved into the back row after Matera’s injury last weekend, retains his second row place.

Elsewhere, there is a surprise start for Tomas Cubelli at scrum half.

Read the full Argentina team news ahead of their clash with Wales below:

Argentina reveal team to face Wales after key man ruled out of tournament

South Africa spring half-back surprise for crunch France quarter-final

10:10 , Ben Fleming

South Africa have opted for a new-look half-back pairing to take on France in their blockbuster Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

In a minor surprise, Cobus Reinach starts ahead of Faf de Klerk at scrum half with Manie Libbok keeping hold of the No 10 jersey, despite an expectation that the experience and superior goal-kicking of Handre Pollard might be preferred. De Klerk and Pollard are both on the bench in a more conventional 5-3 split of forwards to back, eschewing the controversial 7-1 split from earlier in the tournament.

While Libbok is the more explosive fly half in open play and his creativity makes the Springbok attack click, questions about his kicking were raised ahead of the World Cup. He has failed to quash those at the tournament, with missed kicks costing them during the defeat to Ireland in particular.

Read the full Springbok team news for their clash with France below:

South Africa spring half-back surprise for crunch France quarter-final

Marcus Smith set for shock role in England’s World Cup quarter-final

10:04 , Ben Fleming

England are expected to take the bold step of naming Marcus Smith at full-back for Sunday’s World Cup quarter-final against Fiji in Marseille.

Smith is on course to make his second start in the position as head coach Steve Borthwick looks to inject pace and creativity into his back line at the expense of Freddie Steward.

A converted fly-half, Smith excelled in the group game against Chile when handed the number 15 jersey and has also starred during a number of cameos.

Read more below ahead of Steve Borthwick’s official announcement:

Marcus Smith set for shock role in England’s World Cup quarter-final

Referees assigned for Rugby World Cup quarter-finals - including England’s record-breaking official

09:58 , Ben Fleming

England’s Wayne Barnes will referee a record fourth Rugby World Cup quarter-final after the match official appointments for the last eight fixtures were confirmed.

Barnes, the most capped international referee in history, will take charge of Ireland vs New Zealand at the Stade de France on Saturday, taking him clear of Nigel Owens, Jim Fleming and Derek Bevan.

Jaco Peyper, of South Africa, will make a second quarter-final appearance having been appointed to oversee the first last-eight tie between Wales and Argentina in Marseille.

France’s Mathieu Raynal and New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe, meanwhile, will take charge of their first World Cup quarter-finals.

Referees assigned for RWC quarters - including England’s record-breaking official

Rugby World Cup news live

09:40 , Ben Fleming

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Rugby World Cup. The action continues this weekend with all four quarter-final fixtures.

Wales kick off proceedings when they take on Argentina on Saturday afternoon before a blockbuster clash between Ireland and New Zealand in the evening.

On Sunday, England are back in action looking to avenge their defeat to Fiji earlier this year by knocking the Pacific Islanders out of the tournament before World Cup hosts France attempt to defeat the trophy holders South Africa.

Today, France and England will be announcing their starting XVs for their quarter-final and we’ll have all the latest updates for the tournament throughout the day.