Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales v Argentina - Williams and Biggar fit for quarter-final

Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales v Argentina Venue: Stade de Marseille, Marseille Date: Saturday 14 October Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sport, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Wales full-back Liam Williams and fly-half Dan Biggar have been passed fit for the World Cup quarter-final against Argentina in Marseille on Saturday.

Aaron Wainwright switches from flanker to replace Taulupe Faletau at number eight with Tommy Reffell called in at open-side flanker.

Captain Jac Morgan reverts from open-side to blind-side while co-captain Dewi Lake is named as a replacement.

However fly-half Gareth Anscombe misses out with a groin issue.

Wales have selected 14 of the starting side that defeated Australia and Fiji in the pool stage, with the exception of the injured Faletau who has been ruled out of the tournament with a broken arm.

Two fit, one missing

Williams picked up a knee injury during the 43-19 victory over Georgia and left the Nantes stadium on crutches but has recovered in time.

Anscombe suffered a groin injury during the warm-up to that match and was replaced by Sam Costelow. Biggar came on to the bench but was an unused replacement.

Biggar had himself suffered a pectoral injury in the early stages of Wales' record 40-6 victory against Australia in Lyon.

Anscombe came on as a replacement for Biggar in that game and produced a 23-point player-of-the-match performance.

Wales team to face Argentina: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; G Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Morgan (capt), Reffell, Wainwright.

Replacements: Lake, Domachowski, D Lewis, D Jenkins, Tshiunza, T Williams, Costelow, Dyer.

More to follow.