Rugby World Cup 2023: Today's semi-final fixture, full schedule and TV guide

Can Owen Farrell inspire his troops to victory over South Africa? - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

England are one win away from a 2023 Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand, but standing in their way are the defending champions, and breakers of French hearts, South Africa.

The Springboks are seeking to reach their fourth World Cup final, having lifted the trophy in 1995, 2007 and 2019. England, on the other and, are eyeing a fifth final, but their win ratio is not quite so impressive.

In their previous four finals, England lost in 1991, won in 2003, lost in 2007 and lost in 2019, the latter two to South Africa. As such, Rassie Erasmus expects semi-final opponents England to have “some beef” with the Boks. This semi-final could get tasty.

In Friday’s first semi-final, three-time champions New Zealand thrashed Argentina 44-6. Thanks to seven tries the All Blacks cantered to victory over Los Pumas in a performance that once again, especially after their quarter-final triumph over Ireland, illustrated why you can never write them off.

Both England and South Africa have been warned.

How do I watch the Rugby World Cup on TV?

ITV have the exclusive broadcast rights in the UK. All remaining fixtures are on ITV1. You can read our guide to the 12 best pundits and commentators working at the tournament.

The radio commentary of every match is available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service.

In the US, the tournament is being shown on NBC Sports. In South Africa the TV coverage is on SuperSport.

Rugby World Cup 2023 full fixtures and schedule

All matches on ITV1

Semi-finals

Bronze medal match

Friday, Oct 27 – Stade de France, 8pm – Argentina v England

Saturday, Oct 28 – Stade de France, 8pm – New Zealand v South Africa

Quarter-final results in full

Pool-stage results in full

Where is the Rugby World Cup taking place?

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France has been played across nine stadiums in nine cities. Both semi-final and the final will be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis (Paris).

Stade de France (capacity 80,698) – Saint-Denis, Paris

Stade de Marseille (67,394) – Marseille

OL Stadium (59,186) – Lyon

Stade Pierre-Mauroy (50,186) – Lille

Stade de Bordeaux (42,115) – Bordeaux

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard (41,965) – Saint-Étienne

Stade de Nice (35,624) – Nice

Stade de la Beaujoire (35,322) – Nantes

Stade de Toulouse (33,150) – Toulouse

Who is still playing?

A total of 20 teams qualified for the Rugby World Cup. And now we are down to the final two– South Africa and New Zealand.

Best of the latest odds

South Africa: 11/10

New Zealand: 6/5

