Rugby World Cup 2023: Today’s matches, full schedule and group standings

Danny Care spared England's blushes against Samoa - Mike Egerton/PA

England were forced to dig deep to clinch a fortunate victory over Samoa that will have left probable World Cup quarter-final opponents Fiji licking their lips.

A dominant final quarter saw Samoa’s 17-8 lead eventually overhauled when Danny Care crossed with seven minutes left for a try that was converted by Owen Farrell.

It was a night of personal triumph for Farrell (if you ignore his embarrassing timed-out penalty) after he eclipsed Jonny Wilkinson’s total of 1,179 to become his nation’s highest points scorer, but a poor team performance will have taken the shine off that achievement.

Ireland, on the other hand, looked like world champions in the making as they swatted aside Scotland and knocked their northern hemisphere rivals out of the World Cup for good measure.

How do I watch the Rugby World Cup on TV?

ITV have the exclusive broadcast rights in the UK. The channel for each match is listed below (the vast majority are on ITV1). You can read our guide to the 12 best pundits and commentators working at the tournament.

The radio commentary of every match is available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service.

In the US, the tournament is being shown on NBC Sports. In South Africa the TV coverage is on SuperSport.

Rugby World Cup 2023 full results, fixtures and schedule

All matches on ITV1 unless specified

Remaining pool matches

Sunday, Oct 8 – Japan v Argentina, Stade de la Beaujoire, 12pm

Sunday, Oct 8 – Tonga v Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm - ITV 3

Sunday, Oct 8 – Fiji v Portugal, Stade de Toulouse, 8pm - ITV 4

Quarter-finals

Saturday, Oct 14 (QF1) – Wales v Runner-up Pool D, Stade de Marseille, 4pm

Saturday, Oct 14 (QF2) – Ireland v New Zealand, Stade de France, 8pm

Sunday, Oct 15 (QF3) – England v Runner-up Pool C, Stade de Marseille, 4pm

Sunday, Oct 15 (QF4) – France v South Africa, Stade de France, 8pm

Semi-finals

Friday, Oct 20 – Winner QF1 v Winner QF2, Stade de France, 8pm

Saturday, Oct 21 – Winner QF3 v Winner QF4, Stade de France, 8pm

Bronze medal match

Friday, Oct 27 – Runner-up SF 1 v Runner-up SF 2, Stade de France, 8pm

Final

Saturday, Oct 28 – Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2, Stade de France, 8pm

Pool-stage results

Who is in what pool?

Where is the Rugby World Cup taking place?

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is being played in France across nine stadiums in nine cities. The final will be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis (Paris).

Stade de France (capacity 80,698) – Saint-Denis, Paris

Stade de Marseille (67,394) – Marseille

OL Stadium (59,186) – Lyon

Stade Pierre-Mauroy (50,186) – Lille

Stade de Bordeaux (42,115) – Bordeaux

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard (41,965) – Saint-Étienne

Stade de Nice (35,624) – Nice

Stade de la Beaujoire (35,322) – Nantes

Stade de Toulouse (33,150) – Toulouse

Who is playing?

A total of 20 teams qualified for the Rugby World Cup. These teams were split into four pools of five, with each pool getting one team from five ‘bands’.

Band one featured the four highest-ranked teams from when the draw for the tournament was made back in 2019 (South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales). Band two comprised the next four highest-ranked teams (Ireland, Australia, France, Japan) and band three the four after that (Scotland, Argentina, Fiji, Italy).

Each side in the first three bands qualified automatically for the tournament owing to their world ranking, while the further two bands comprised the sides who had made it into the tournament via qualifying (Samoa, Georgia, Uruguay, Tonga, Namibia, Romania, Chile, Portugal).

South Africa are the defending champions. They beat England in the final in 2019.

England’s World Cup squad

Forwards (19)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)***

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)*

Theo Dan (Saracens)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)*

Jamie George (Saracens)**

Maro Itoje (Saracens)*

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints)***

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints)*

Joe Marler (Harlequins)**

George Martin (Leicester Tigers)

David Ribbans (Toulon)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears)*

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens) **

Jack Walker (Harlequins)

Jack Willis (Toulouse)

Backs (14)

Henry Arundell (Racing 92)

Danny Care (Harlequins)*

Elliot Daly (Saracens)*

Owen Farrell (Saracens)**

George Ford (Sale Sharks)**

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)

Max Malins (Bristol Bears)

Joe Marchant (Stade Francais)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks)**

Jonny May (Gloucester)**

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)***

*denotes number of Rugby World Cup tournaments played

