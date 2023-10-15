Rugby World Cup 2023: Quarter-final fixtures, full schedule and TV guide

New Zealand held off Ireland in a titanic battle to reach the World Cup semi-finals - Getty Images/Chris Hyde

New Zealand withstood three comebacks from top-ranked Ireland, plus two yellow cards, to win a gripping Rugby World Cup quarter-final 28-24 on Saturday and stay on course for a record fourth title.

The All Blacks come back to Stade de France to meet Argentina next Friday, after the Pumas rallied to beat Wales 29-17 in Marseille.

England play Fiji in the third quarter-final of the World Cup later today at 4pm. The fourth and final quarter-final will see hosts France take on defending champions South Africa this evening at 8pm.

How do I watch the Rugby World Cup on TV?

ITV have the exclusive broadcast rights in the UK. The channel for each match is listed below (all the knockout fixtures are on ITV1). You can read our guide to the 12 best pundits and commentators working at the tournament.

The radio commentary of every match is available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service.

In the US, the tournament is being shown on NBC Sports. In South Africa the TV coverage is on SuperSport.

Rugby World Cup 2023 full fixtures and schedule

All matches on ITV1

Quarter-finals

Semi-finals

Friday, Oct 20 – Argentina v New Zealand, Stade de France, 8pm

Saturday, Oct 21 – England/Fiji v France/South Africa, Stade de France, 8pm

Bronze medal match

Friday, Oct 27 – Stade de France, 8pm

Saturday, Oct 28 – Stade de France, 8pm

Pool-stage results in full

Where is the Rugby World Cup taking place?

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is being played in France across nine stadiums in nine cities. The final will be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis (Paris).

Stade de France (capacity 80,698) – Saint-Denis, Paris

Stade de Marseille (67,394) – Marseille

OL Stadium (59,186) – Lyon

Stade Pierre-Mauroy (50,186) – Lille

Stade de Bordeaux (42,115) – Bordeaux

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard (41,965) – Saint-Étienne

Stade de Nice (35,624) – Nice

Stade de la Beaujoire (35,322) – Nantes

Stade de Toulouse (33,150) – Toulouse

Who is playing?

A total of 20 teams qualified for the Rugby World Cup. These teams were split into four pools of five, with each pool getting one team from five ‘bands’.

Band one featured the four highest-ranked teams from when the draw for the tournament was made back in 2019 (South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales). Band two comprised the next four highest-ranked teams (Ireland, Australia, France, Japan) and band three the four after that (Scotland, Argentina, Fiji, Italy).

Each side in the first three bands qualified automatically for the tournament owing to their world ranking, while the further two bands comprised the sides who had made it into the tournament via qualifying (Samoa, Georgia, Uruguay, Tonga, Namibia, Romania, Chile, Portugal).

Argentina and New Zealand have qualified for the semi-finals. England play Fiji and France take on South Africa today for a chance to join them.

Best of the latest odds

New Zealand: 13/10

France: 11/4

South Africa: 7/2

England: 12/1

Argentina: 28/1

Fiji: 50/1

Odds correct as of October 15. Having a punt? First take a look at these Rugby World Cup free bets and betting offers.