Rugby World Cup 2023: next matches, full schedule and group standings

England face Samoa on Saturday in their final pool match of the Rugby World Cup having already secured their quarter-final spot when Japan toppled Samoa on Thursday.

Steve Borthwick’s side progress as pool winners with a match to spare, taking full advantage of being positioned in the easier half of the draw.

When they arrived in France, expectation outside the squad was at an all-time time low amid fears they would fail to emerge from the group, having lost five out of their previous six Tests.

But they have brushed aside Argentina, Japan and Chile and confidence is growing that they can advance deeper into the World Cup. Their quarter-final will be against either Australia or Fiji on October 15 in Marseille although there is mathematically still a chance that they could play Wales. If England progress from that match, their semi-final will be on October 21.

The final round of pool games takes place over the next few days, with New Zealand facing Uruguay on today while the hosts France play Italy on Friday.

The next Rugby World Cup matches

Today – New Zealand v Uruguay, OL Stadium, 8pm - ITV4

Friday, Oct 6 – France v Italy, OL Stadium, 8pm - ITV1

How do I watch the Rugby World Cup on TV?

ITV have the exclusive broadcast rights in the UK. The channel for each match is listed below (the vast majority are on ITV1). You can read our guide to the 12 best pundits and commentators working at the tournament.

The radio commentary of every match is available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service.

In the US, the tournament is being shown on NBC Sports. In South Africa the TV coverage is on SuperSport.

Rugby World Cup 2023 full results, fixtures and schedule

All matches on ITV1 unless specified

Remaining pool matches

Today – New Zealand v Uruguay, OL Stadium, 8pm - ITV 4

Friday, Oct 6 – France v Italy, OL Stadium, 8pm

Saturday, Oct 7 – Wales v Georgia, Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm

Saturday, Oct 7 – England v Samoa, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm

Saturday, Oct 7 – Ireland v Scotland, Stade de France, 8pm

Sunday, Oct 8 – Japan v Argentina, Stade de la Beaujoire, 12pm

Sunday, Oct 8 – Tonga v Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm - ITV 3

Sunday, Oct 8 – Fiji v Portugal, Stade de Toulouse, 8pm - ITV 4

Quarter-finals

Saturday, Oct 14 (QF1) – Wales (almost certainly) v Runner-up Pool D, Stade de Marseille, 4pm

Saturday, Oct 14 (QF2) – Winner Pool B v New Zealand (almost certainly), Stade de France, 8pm

Sunday, Oct 15 (QF3) – England v Runner-up Pool C, Stade de Marseille, 4pm

Sunday, Oct 15 (QF4) – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B, Stade de France, 8pm

Semi-finals

Friday, Oct 20 – Winner QF1 v Winner QF2, Stade de France, 8pm

Saturday, Oct 21 – Winner QF3 v Winner QF4, Stade de France, 8pm

Bronze medal match

Friday, Oct 27 – Runner-up SF 1 v Runner-up SF 2, Stade de France, 8pm

Final

Saturday, Oct 28 – Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2, Stade de France, 8pm

Pool-stage results

Who is in what pool?

Where is the Rugby World Cup taking place?

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is being played in France across nine stadiums in nine cities. The final will be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis (Paris).

Stade de France (capacity 80,698) – Saint-Denis, Paris

Stade de Marseille (67,394) – Marseille

OL Stadium (59,186) – Lyon

Stade Pierre-Mauroy (50,186) – Lille

Stade de Bordeaux (42,115) – Bordeaux

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard (41,965) – Saint-Étienne

Stade de Nice (35,624) – Nice

Stade de la Beaujoire (35,322) – Nantes

Stade de Toulouse (33,150) – Toulouse

Who is playing?

A total of 20 teams qualified for the Rugby World Cup. These teams were split into four pools of five, with each pool getting one team from five ‘bands’.

Band one featured the four highest-ranked teams from when the draw for the tournament was made back in 2019 (South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales). Band two comprised the next four highest-ranked teams (Ireland, Australia, France, Japan) and band three the four after that (Scotland, Argentina, Fiji, Italy).

Each side in the first three bands qualified automatically for the tournament owing to their world ranking, while the further two bands comprised the sides who had made it into the tournament via qualifying (Samoa, Georgia, Uruguay, Tonga, Namibia, Romania, Chile, Portugal).

South Africa are the defending champions. They beat England in the final in 2019.

England’s World Cup squad

Forwards (19)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)***

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)*

Theo Dan (Saracens)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)*

Jamie George (Saracens)**

Maro Itoje (Saracens)*

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints)***

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints)*

Joe Marler (Harlequins)**

George Martin (Leicester Tigers)

David Ribbans (Toulon)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears)*

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens) **

Jack Walker (Harlequins)

Jack Willis (Toulouse)

Backs (14)

Henry Arundell (Racing 92)

Danny Care (Harlequins)*

Elliot Daly (Saracens)*

Owen Farrell (Saracens)**

George Ford (Sale Sharks)**

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)

Max Malins (Bristol Bears)

Joe Marchant (Stade Francais)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks)**

Jonny May (Gloucester)**

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)***

*denotes number of Rugby World Cup tournaments played

