Rugby World Cup 2023: Match schedule, how to watch, latest news and odds

Theo Dan could yet feature at the World Cup despite starting the 2022-23 season in the second tier - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

Theo Dan, the uncapped Saracens hooker, has been announced as a wildcard selection in Steve Borthwick’s World Cup training squad.

Borthwick has now overseen three weeks of camps since the beginning of this month. He finally has access to all eligible players, including those that represented Saracens and Sale Sharks in last season’s Premiership final, and named a 41-man squad on Friday morning.

Danny Care has been selected, apparently at the expense of Alex Mitchell, but there is no place for the injured Luke Cowan-Dickie or Zach Mercer.

The 41-man squad will be cut to 33 for the tournament itself and is supplemented by those carrying injuries, such as Leicester Tigers lock Ollie Chessum, Bath centre Ollie Lawrence and Saracens back-rower Billy Vunipola.

When is the Rugby World Cup?

The tournament begins on Friday, September 8 with France taking on New Zealand. The final will be played on Saturday, October 28.

South Africa were the winners of the last tournament – in Japan in 2019 – when they beat England in the final, and will be among the favourites again this year. New Zealand, as ever, will be the team to beat.

However, a strong European challenge is expected, not least from the hosts France and Six Nations Grand Slam winners Ireland, who have yet to put their best foot forward at a World Cup.

Where is it?

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be played in France across nine stadiums in nine cities. The final will be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis (Paris).

Stade de France (capacity 80,698) - Saint-Denis (Paris)

Stade Velodrome (67,394) - Marseille

Parc Olympique Lyonnais (59,186) - Lyon

Stade Pierre-Mauroy (50,186) - Lille

Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux (42,115) - Bordeaux

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard (41,965) - Saint-Étienne

Allianz Riviera (35,624) - Nice

Stade de la Beaujoire (35,322) - Nantes

Stadium Municipal (33,150) - Toulouse

How do I watch it?

ITV have won the exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. We will update you with specific channels for each match at the tournament once they are announced by the broadcaster.

The radio commentary of every match will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Amazon Prime will broadcast England’s first three World Cup warm-up games in August as well as nine other fixtures featuring other Six Nations teams.

Steve Borthwick’s team take on Wales in a home-and-away double-header before traveling to Ireland on August 19. Their final match before heading to France, against Fiji at Twickenham the following weekend, is also likely to be on Amazon Prime with scheduling issues being finalised.

The streaming service will also show warm-up games such as France welcoming Eddie Jones’ Australia.

Who is playing?

A total of 20 teams have qualified for the Rugby World Cup. These teams have been split into four pools of five, with each pool getting one team from five ‘bands’.

Band one featured the four highest-ranked teams from when the draw for the tournament was made (South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales). Band two comprised the next four highest-ranked teams (Ireland, Australia, France, Japan) and band three the four after that (Scotland, Argentina, Fiji, Italy).

Each side in the first three bands qualified automatically for the tournament owing to their world ranking, while the further two bands comprised the sides who had made it into the tournament via qualifying (Samoa, Georgia, Uruguay, Tonga, Namibia, Romania, Chile, Portugal).

Which players should we keep an eye on?

Titi Lamositele, capable of propping on both sides of the scrum, won trophies at Saracens before moving to Montpellier in the wake of the salary-cap scandal. He has been allowed to switch allegiance from the USA to Samoa due to the recent change in World Rugby eligibility rules that allows players to switch countries after a three-year stand-down period, provided that they qualify through birthright.

Tonga are likely to count Adam Coleman, the Australia lock, among their nation-hopping cohort at the tournament and Pacific Island teams are not the only ones taking advantage of the rule change.

Henry Thomas could swap England for Wales and Tawera Kerr-Barlow, the exceptional La Rochelle scrum-half, is now eligible to switch from New Zealand to Australia by dint of being born in Melbourne. South Africa confirmed that they would be exploring the availability of ex-Ireland lock Jean Kleyn, in fine form for Munster last season.

Who is in what pool?

Pool A

New Zealand

France

Italy

Uruguay

Namibia

Pool B

South Africa

Ireland

Scotland

Tonga

Romania

Pool C

Wales

Australia

Fiji

Georgia

Portugal

Pool D

England

Japan

Argentina

Samoa

Chile

Rugby World Cup 2023 full fixtures and schedule

POOL MATCHES

Friday, Sept 8 - France v New Zealand, Stade de France, 8pm BST

Saturday, Sept 9 - Italy v Namibia, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 12.00pm

Saturday, Sept 9 - Ireland v Romania, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 2.30pm

Saturday, Sept 9 - Australia v Georgia, Stade de France, 5pm

Saturday, Sept 9 - England v Argentina, Stade Vélodrome, 8pm

Sunday, Sept 10 - Japan v Chile, Stadium Municipal, 12pm

Sunday, Sept 10 - South Africa v Scotland, Stade Vélodrome, 4.45pm

Sunday, Sept 10 - Wales v Fiji, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 8pm

Thursday, Sept 14 - France v Uruguay, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm

Friday, Sept 15 - New Zealand v Namibia, Stadium Municipal, 8pm

Saturday, Sept 16 - Samoa v Chile, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm

Saturday, Sept 16 - Wales v Portugal, Allianz Riviera, 4.45pm

Saturday, Sept 16 - Ireland v Tonga, Stade de la Beaujoire , 8pm

Sunday, Sept 17 - South Africa v Romania, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm

Sunday, Sept 17 - Australia v Fiji, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm

Sunday, Sept 17 - England v Japan, Allianz Riviera, 8pm

Wednesday, Sept 20 - Italy v Uruguay, Allianz Riviera, 4.45pm

Thursday, Sept 21 - France v Namibia, Stade Vélodrome, 8pm

Friday, Sept 22 - Argentina v Samoa, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm

Saturday, Sept 23 - Georgia v Portugal, Stadium Municipal, 1pm

Saturday, Sept 23 - England v Chile, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm

Saturday, Sept 23 - South Africa v Ireland, Stade de France, 8pm

Sunday, Sept 24 - Scotland v Tonga, Allianz Riviera, 4.45pm

Sunday, Sept 24 - Wales v Australia, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 8pm

Wednesday, Sept 27 - Uruguay v Namibia, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 4.45pm

Thursday, Sept 28 - Japan v Samoa, Stadium Municipal, 8pm

Friday, Sept 29 - New Zealand v Italy, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 8pm

Saturday, Sept 30 - Argentina v Chile, Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm

Saturday, Sept 30 - Fiji v Georgia, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 4.45pm

Saturday, Sept 30 - Scotland v Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm

Sunday, Oct 1 - Australia v Portugal, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm

Sunday, Oct 1 - South Africa v Tonga, Stade Vélodrome, 8pm

Thursday, Oct 5 - New Zealand v Uruguay, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 8pm

Friday, Oct 6 - France v Italy, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 8pm

Saturday, Oct 7 - Wales v Georgia, Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm

Saturday, Oct 7 - England v Samoa, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm

Saturday, Oct 7 - Ireland v Scotland, Stade de France, 8pm

Sunday, Oct 8 - Japan v Argentina, Stade de la Beaujoire, 12pm

Sunday, Oct 8 - Tonga v Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm

Sunday, Oct 8 - Fiji v Portugal, Stadium Municipal, 8pm

Quarter-finals

Saturday, Oct 14 - Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D, Stade Vélodrome, 4pm

Saturday, Oct 14 - Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A, Stade de France, 8pm

Sunday, Oct 15 - Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C, Stade Vélodrome, 4pm

Sunday, Oct 15 - Winner Pool 4 v Runner-up Pool B, Stade de France, 8pm

Semi-finals

Friday, Oct 20 - Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2, Stade de France, 8pm

Saturday, Oct 21 - Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4, Stade de France, 8pm

Bronze final

Friday, Oct 27 - Runner-up SF 1 v Runner-up SF 2, Stade de France, 8pm

Final

Saturday, Oct 28 - Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2, Stade de France, 8pm

England’s World Cup training squad

Forwards (23) Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 6 caps), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 100 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 45 caps), Theo Dan (Saracens, uncapped), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 14 caps), Ben Earl (Saracens, 15 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 48 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 77 caps), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 19 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 67 caps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 97 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 19 caps), Joe Marler (Harlequins, 79 caps), George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap), Tom Pearson (London Irish, uncapped), Val Rapava-Ruskin (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, 5 caps), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 61 caps), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 25 caps), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 29 caps), Jack Willis (Toulouse, 10 caps), Tom Willis (Bordeaux Begles, uncapped)

Backs (18) Henry Arundell (London Irish, 7 caps), Danny Care (Harlequins, 87 caps), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 14 caps), Elliot Daly (Saracens, 57 caps), Owen Farrell (Saracens, 106 caps), George Ford (Sale Sharks, 81 caps), Max Malins (Saracens, 18 caps), Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 15 caps), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 72 caps), Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, 4 caps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 56 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 21 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 22 caps), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 51 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 12 caps), Anthony Watson (Leicester Tigers, 55 caps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 122 caps)

Rehabilitation (5) Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 11 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 79 caps), Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 68 caps)

Billy Vunipola remains upbeat about his chances of making the World Cup despite undergoing a minor surgical procedure on his injured knee.

The 30-year-old No 8 is understood to be in Steve Borthwick’s plans for the tournament. Despite not featuring in a Test match since Eddie Jones was dismissed as head coach, he is aiming to represent England at a third World Cup.

“The medical team are positive about my prospects and I understand exactly what needs to be done over the next few weeks,” said Vunipola.

Manu Tuilagi says England can beat anyone at the World Cup - Getty Images/Ramsey Cardy

In other news

Wales have been stung by yet another World Cup set-back with captain Ken Owens pulling out of their training squad due to a back injury.

The 91-cap hooker, who turned 36 in January and captained the side during the Six Nations, could return to the fold at some stage during the tournament but is unlikely to make the squad that departs for France in September.

Sam Parry of the Ospreys has been called up as a result, joining Dewi Lake, Ryan Elias and Elliot Dee in a squad featuring four hookers. Meanwhile, both Josh Mcleod and Will Davies-King have withdrawn due to shoulder and foot issues, respectively.

Wales will undergo a two-week training camp in Switzerland from July 3 before a further week in Turkey. Alex Cuthbert and Owen Williams will miss the Switzerland leg for personal reasons, while a calf complaint will prevent Taulupe Faletau from attending the first week.

August will stage warm-up Tests, with Wales facing England in a home-and-away double-header before hosting South Africa. At the World Cup itself, they share a group with Australia, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal.

Despite an underwhelming Six Nations comprising four losses and a victory over Italy and the news of Jones, Tipuric and Webb retiring, Gatland has labelled the progress of his players as “awesome” during Wales’ training camps thus far.

Latest odds

France: 3/1

New Zealand: 10/3

Ireland: 9/2

South Africa: 5/1

England: 10/1

Australia: 10/1

Argentina: 33/1

Scotland: 40/1

Wales: 40/1

Odds correct as of June 26

