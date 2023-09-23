Rugby World Cup 2023: What to look out for in week three in France

The world's top two teams collide as Ireland take on holders South Africa, while Wales face a crunch game with Australia - and the quarter-final picture should become a lot clearer.

Here is the agenda for the rest of week three at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Scotland v Tonga (Sunday, 16:45 BST)

Background: Scotland will have had two weeks to stew over their loss to South Africa and know they cannot afford to slip up against Tonga or Romania if they are to emerge from Pool B at the expense of Ireland or the Springboks.

Tonga have individuals with huge talent, although the question to be answered is whether they can produce as a team to beat a top-level nation.

Like Scotland, they realistically need to win their final three pool games to have a chance of reaching the last eight.

What to look out for: Wing Darcy Graham scored three tries in World Cup warm-up matches and forms a key part of a dangerous Scotland attack, which was stifled by South Africa in their opening game. However, they should find more openings against a Tonga team that shipped eight tries against Ireland.

Pool C standings: Wales lead with 10 points, Fiji and Australia are second and third with six points each and Georgia and Portugal have two points each

Wales v Australia (Sunday, 20:00 BST)

Background: Fiji's surprise win against Australia has thrown Pool C wide open, but a third successive Wales victory would guarantee their progression to the last eight as the Wallabies would be unable to finish above Warren Gatland's side in the group.

Australia coach Eddie Jones, who led England to the 2019 final, has described this game as "do-or-die" for his team and it is hard to disagree.

What to look out for: Australia have never failed to advance from the pool stage. An early elimination would leave plenty to ponder during the upcoming four-year cycle before they host the next Rugby World Cup in 2027.

CORRECTION: This article originally said victory for Wales would not be enough to secure qualification, but has been amended as that is in fact the case.