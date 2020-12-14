Rugby World Cup 2023 draw: Eddie Jones relishing ‘great’ England challenge against Argentina and Japan

England easily defeated 14-man Argentina at the 2019 World Cup (AFP via Getty Images)

Eddie Jones believes England are facing a “great challenge” at the 2023 Rugby World Cup after the draw for the tournament was made on Monday.

The 2003 winners and four-time finalists - beaten 32-12 by South Africa in last year’s showpiece in Yokohama - have been placed in Pool D for the competition in France that takes place between September and October, 2023.

Joining reigning Six Nations and inaugural Autumn Nations Cup champions England - placed among the top World Cup seeds that were determined by world rankings from January - in that group are Argentina and 2019 hosts Japan.

Some eight qualifiers have yet to be confirmed for the 20-team tournament, though that trio will eventually be joined in Pool D by the teams from Oceania 1 and Americas 2.

The former will be the winners of a July 2021 play-off between Samoa and Tonga, while the latter could be Uruguay, the United States or most likely Canada.

In 2019, England topped a pool containing Argentina, France, Tonga and the USA, beating the Pumas - who saw lock Tomas Lavanini sent off - 39-10 in Chofu after heavy bonus-point victories over Tonga and the USA.

Their clash with France was cancelled and ruled a 0-0 draw due to Typhoon Hagibis, with England - who were supposed to return to Japan on tour this summer, only for the Covid-19 pandemic to result in that trip being cancelled - then going on to defeat both Australia and defending champions New Zealand in impressive fashion en route to the final, where they were bested by the Springboks.

Reacting to Monday’s draw, England head coach and former Japan boss Jones said: "I think the quality of all the pools is very high. Argentina have a great World Cup record and Japan are the most improving rugby nation in the world so it’s going to be a great challenge to see who gets through the pool.

"Japan is going to be a tough game because they play the game differently, we don’t get many chances to play against teams like them so we’re going to be have to be really well prepared.

“You then have the contrast of Argentina who played maybe the most physical game we saw in 2020 against the All Blacks. It’s probably the most contrasting pool in terms of style and philosophy of play and that’s what probably makes it the most interesting."

There was a very familiar look to Pool C, with Wales placed alongside Australia and Fiji for the third World Cup in a row.

Elsewhere, hosts France will collide with the All Blacks in what should act as a juicy tournament opener, with Italy facing a daunting task alongside that duo in Pool A.

Ireland and Scotland are also paired together - along with South Africa - for the second successive World Cup in Pool C, with Ireland running out 27-3 winners in Yokohama in September 2019 and also winning subsequent meetings at the Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup.

