Rugby World Cup 2023: 'It doesn't get any tougher' - Ireland's Andy Farrell

Hugo Keenan scored two tries as Ireland cruised past Scotland to win Pool B

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says meeting New Zealand in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup is "what dreams are made of".

Farrell's side scored six tries in Saturday's win over Scotland to book their place in the last eight.

New Zealand knocked Ireland out of the World Cup four years ago but they will seek revenge after winning Pool B.

"As far as a quarter-final is concerned it doesn't get any tougher," Farrell said on facing the All Blacks.

"It's what dreams are made of. The respect we have got for New Zealand is through the roof and hopefully they have got a bit of respect for us.

"We will dust ourselves off first of all and recover properly from this one. But I would say that a couple of weeks ago we got some stick from walking around and thanking our fans, when they turn out in their thousands like this it is the least we can do."

Ireland made a blistering start in Paris when James Lowe crossed inside two minutes before two Hugo Keenan scores and an Iain Henderson try secured the bonus-point before half-time.

From there, Ireland's progression was a formality but the world number ones added further tries through Dan Sheehan and Garry Ringrose, which secured the win despite a brief Scottish fightback.

"I think it was a special performance because Scotland really came off the blocks", Farrell added.

"Obviously we scored the try early doors, which was a great start, but they really came out of the blocks after that.

"They threw everything at us. I thought our attitude, our defence to try and keep them out for long spells was the making of the game. We were calm enough and clinical enough when we got back down the other end of the field to put some points on the board.

"A really clinical first-half performance and it had to be because they are a great side, Scotland, to get that many points at half-time was a good innings from us."

'The best days of our lives'

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will retire after the World Cup

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, who will retire after the tournament, said the travelling support was giving the players "the best days of our lives".

There were big celebrations on the pitch after Ireland beat South Africa in their penultimate Pool B match and those scenes were replicated after Farrell's side booked their place in the quarter-finals.

"I thought it [the atmosphere] wouldn't get any better after South Africa but they have proved me wrong again. It's incredible and they keep turning up for us," Sexton said on ITV Sport.

"It's important that we keep turning up for them. They give us the best days of our lives and we give them something similar, I'm sure.

"I think we're given trust by the management to go and enjoy ourselves on our time off. When we come back to work we are fresh and we're excited to come back to work.

"Sometimes we live on the edge there, I think we got criticised for celebrating after the South Africa game but we're allowed. The fans trust us, we turn up and train hard, we prepare well and we got the result we needed tonight."

Sexton added Ireland are "delighted to win the pool" but the fact the draw for the World Cup was made three years ago, and subsequently had the current five best sides in the world on one side of the draw, as "unfair".

"This is where we want to be now," the 38-year-old said.

"We're in the quarter-finals against the toughest opposition we could get. The way the draw was made three years ago turned out to be a bit unfair but it's the hand that we were dealt and we have to be ready for New Zealand next week."