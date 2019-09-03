Rugby World Cup 2019 newsletter: Sign up to The Independent’s newsletter for the latest from Japan

Four years of preparations will all boil down to six weeks in Japan as the ninth Rugby World Cup takes place in Asia for the first time.

Nineteen nations will attempt to prevent New Zealand from winning a third consecutive World Cup, though with the likes of South Africa, England, Ireland and the world No 1-ranked side Wales all harbouring hopes of glory, it promises to be one of the most wide-open and competitive tournaments rugby union has seen.

The action kicks off on Friday 20 September with the opening ceremony preceding hosts Japan’s Pool A clash with World Cup new-boys Russia, before culminating on Saturday 2 November with the Rugby World Cup final.

To keep you on top of all things rugby union across the next two months, we’re sending Jonathan Liew, Jack de Menezes and Samuel Lovett to the Land of the Rising Sun as well as a crack team of reporters to bring you the latest news each day – landing in your inbox in time for the morning commute.

