Rugby World Cup 2019: Mark Wilson joins Sale on loan from Newcastle as James Phillips signs extension Sale have agreed a deal with Newcastle to take flanker Mark Wilson on loan for the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership season.Wilson will link up with the Sharks in November after the World Cup and the club have also agreed a one-year contract extension with second-row forward James Phillips for him to remain at the AJ Bell Stadium until 2021.Utility back James O'Connor has also been released to allow him to take up a contract with Rugby Australia with a view to potentially featuring at this year's World Cup.Wilson has won 13 Test caps for England after making his debut against Argentina in 2017 and has gone on to make 224 appearances for the Falcons, who were relegated from the Premiership last season. He will return to Newcastle for the start of the 2020-21 season.Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond was delighted to have secured a deal for Wilson to boost the Sharks' back-row options.He told the club's official website: "We are delighted to secure Mark's services for the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership season."It's going to be a big year for us at Sale and it's not often a current England international becomes available, so we jumped at the chance to loan him from the Falcons when the opportunity arose."Phillips, 31, joined the club from Bath last summer with 28-year-old O'Connor arriving in 2017 after a stint in France.Diamond said: "James (Phillips) has been a revelation and has really come into his own since joining us."He added: "James (O'Connor) returns to Australia with the club's full blessing. He is an exceptional talent and we will be sorry to see him go."PA

PA