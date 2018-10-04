Rugby Union: World Rugby rein in TMO powers ahead of November tests

Getty Images

Referees in next month’s autumn internationals will be handed more control after World Rugby on Thursday morning agreed to rein in the powers of television match officials.

TMOs were introduced in 2001 and, while the number of mistakes made by officials have decreased significantly since, their influence has come under scrutiny.

Coaches have questioned cards given to players after TMOs convinced referees to change their initial assessment, while former players working as pundits have criticised the amount of time taken to make decisions.

World Rugby council member John Jeffrey said the trial meant the focus would shift back to referees during the autumn series, with TMOs restricted to checking for tries and foul play.

“In reviewing the current global protocol alongside the Super Rugby protocol, the group agreed that for this trial we should place greater emphasis on on-field decision-making, with the TMO role limited to try-scoring and serious foul play, while also removing the ‘on-the-run’ conversations between the TMO and team of three match officials,” he said.

“While we hope that the revised protocol will have a positive impact in terms of time impact on the game and accuracy, as with any trial, we will undertake a full review after the November window before determining whether to proceed.”