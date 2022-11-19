Rugby players claim they were called ‘f---ing morons’ by university pro-vice-chancellor

Louisa Clarence-Smith
·4 min read
Durham University investigated one of its pro-vice-chancellors after he allegedly called rugby players “f---ing morons”, The Telegraph has learnt.

Jeremy Cook was accused by student rugby players of using “inappropriate language” during a meeting called to address complaints that a first-year student was urinated on at an initiation ceremony, hours after club members were warned not to bully freshers.

Mr Cook, a former army colonel responsible for “student experience” at the university, addressed more than 100 Durham University Rugby Football Club (DURFC) members at the evening meeting in a marquee on the university racecourse at the start of the last academic year.

Investigation launched into players

An investigation launched into the behaviour of some players towards the first-year student resulted in penalties, including “suspensions from all university representative and college sport activity” for “several individuals”, the university said.

However, Mr Cook found himself subject to an investigation of his own for the alleged “offence” he caused players when he addressed them over the incident.

A letter to the student conduct office, which lists 102 rugby players as signatories, states it is “our very clear recollection” that Mr Cook used the phrase  “f---ing morons”, which was “inappropriate language” and “caused offence”.

The letter from students, written earlier this year, was sent after earlier complaints from players that triggered an investigation by the university, which found no case for disciplinary action against Mr Cook. He strongly denies swearing at the rugby club members. The pro-vice-chancellor told The Telegraph that he was asked to “consider apologising for the strong way” in which he spoke to the students and said he was “happy to do so”.

He said: “During the talk to our students, I spoke passionately but did not swear.

“I described the behaviour of the students who had led this behaviour and undertaken these dangerous and demeaning actions as a disgrace.”

He added: “I remain committed to driving out the type of behaviour demonstrated at the incidents in autumn 2021. I am delighted by the response of the rugby team leadership this year. They have engaged and recently shared an excellent club standard operating procedure to help prevent poor behaviours going forward.”

Durham University’s disciplinary regulations for staff state that “abusive or threatening language or conduct” constitutes “gross misconduct”. If upheld, possible sanctions include dismissal.

A student rugby player involved in the complaint against Mr Cook said that “the situation just completely undermined any faith we had in the university’s formal mechanisms”.

‘State of fear in players’ minds’

In a letter to the student conduct office, he said that the treatment of DURFC and its players during the complaints process “led to a state of fear in many of the players’ minds, in respect of the fear of potential retribution”. The student said: “It cannot be good that the approach of the parties has created an atmosphere of mistrust, the university processes are heavily weighed against the individual and the nature of the process has worn the complainants down. This has blighted their year so far, at a time when DURFC is a leading club both for its play on the field and charity activities off the field.”

A Durham University spokesman said: “We are working to build an environment that is respectful and where people feel comfortable to be themselves and flourish. We do not and will not accept initiation ceremonies of any sort. They are a direct and serious breach of university policy and action will be taken in such instances.”

Regarding the university’s investigation process, a spokesman said: “We strongly refute allegations that staff placed undue pressure on students during the original investigation into what was a matter of serious concern.

“The investigation was carried out in line with established university procedures. Every student was sent notes from their interview and requested to confirm their accuracy.

“A small number of complaints about the investigation were looked into fully in academic year 2021/22 in line with our processes. This investigation found that the original investigation under our Non-Academic Misconduct Disciplinary Procedure was conducted appropriately, including the interviews of students, and also made some recommendations.

“The investigation outcomes and recommendations were considered by the acting vice-chancellor at the time and communicated to the students involved. Recommendations have been and are being taken forward.

“The university senior leadership and the rugby club are working constructively together to make improvements to culture in our rugby club and all of our representative sports.”

