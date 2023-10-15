Rugby player dies following cardiac arrest during match in Cambridgeshire

A rugby player has died after suffering from cardiac arrest at a match in Cambridgeshire.

Emergency services responded to calls that Arturas Rudys, 27, had collapsed during a match at Wisbech Rugby Club on Chapel Road, Wisbech, on Saturday.

East of England Ambulance Service said Mr Rudys was in cardiac arrest and responders carried out CPR, including using a defibrillator.

However, he could not be resuscitated and died at the scene.

Diss Rugby Football Club, Wisbech’s opponents in the Eastern Counties First Division fixture, said in a post on Facebook the game had been abandoned following the incident.

A statement released on Wisbech Rugby Club’s website on Sunday said: “It is with great sadness that the club announces the death of Arturas Rudys during a match played on Saturday 14th October.

“Arturas, aged 27, was a hugely valued and respected member of our club who began his time at Wisbech RFC in 2013.

“Wisbech RFC thanks everyone who helped Arturas in his immediate moments of need yesterday including, club first aiders, teammates, and Diss RFC.

“The club also wishes to thank the emergency services and first responders who attended the scene.

“As a club we are in touch with Arturas’ family to offer our heartfelt sympathies and support.”

It said the club had cancelled all rugby activities in the coming days as a mark of respect.

A GoFundMe page set up by Mr Rudys’ partner, Jolita Kiseliovaite, had raised over £6,000 in support by Sunday afternoon.

Club secretary David Dobson told the PA news agency: “He was, right from the start, a very polite and personable young man keen to get involved in rugby.

“He played some rugby in Lithuania before the family moved to England, and he got involved in the club.

“He made an immediate impact with players his own age and players older as a lad who was eager to improve his game and make himself available to play.”